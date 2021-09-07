Selena Gomez on a drip. Fighting Lupus Again? – POPCAKE

Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez) scared her fans when she appeared on Instagram Live with a dropper in hand. Several years ago, the artist was diagnosed with lupus. She even had kidney surgery. Now that Sel has appeared before the public “In the image of a patient”, the fanbase was worried about her health.

“What it is? Has her lupus returned? I really don’t know if she can come back, but otherwise she had no health problems, “ – the audience is afraid to comment on the situation.

A little about the disease American celebrity …

“Lupus is a systemic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the body’s own tissues and organs.”

Selena Gomez appeared on October 24 on Instagram Live with Timothy Chalamet’s friends (Timothee Chalamet). Viewers immediately noticed Sel’s drip and screened their screens. Unfortunately, today the star does not comment on what happened, however, the foreign press assures that with Gomez everything is fine, because she leads a healthy lifestyle in order to avoid exacerbation of the disease.

“I fell in love with Gomez since her collab with blackpink. So young and such problems … Health to her “, – one of the touching comments on the singer’s page.