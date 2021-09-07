Selena Gomez showed her house in the trailer for the new culinary TV show: video

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 28, wasted no time during quarantine. Like many other people, she took up household chores, but with one distinctive caveat – the singer recorded these chores on video. She co-filmed the cooking show Selena + Chef with HBO Max streaming service, in which celebrity chefs teach her how to cook via video chat. And now this project will be seen by viewers, but for now its authors have shown the first frames on the network.

The project became an opportunity for me to make people smile. You will laugh because I look like a complete fool. I love to cook, but I don’t always succeed – told Gomez about the show.

The filming took place in the kitchen of the star, where her grandparents watched her culinary experiments, waiting for the quarantine with her.

I usually try not to advertise my private life, but this time things were a little different. Before filming, I had just moved into a new house, so my new kitchen was in the frame. There was still no furniture there, so I still didn’t manage to show the interior in which I live, which is good, – added Selena.



