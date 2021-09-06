Smolov explained the scandalous post on Instagram

The forward of the Russian national team Fyodor Smolov spoke about his message on Instagram, published after not being included in the national team at Euro 2020.

After winning the Russian Cup, the footballer wrote an obscene post: “They don’t bet on me, but I ****** [сделал] their”.

– With what do you link your progress this season?

– The main aspect is that I managed to go through full preseason training camps. This is a very important aspect in terms of establishing a physical base.

– You said that Karpin understands that he called you to the national team. Cherchesov, it turns out, does not understand?

– I said what I said. What you said, your speculation, I did not say that.

– In his interview, Cherchesov spoke about your post on Instagram after missing the Euro as follows: they say, his assistants confirmed that he was right that he did not call you. What did you mean in that post? You have not clarified this anywhere.

– Yes, I did not give comments and interviews, because I realized that there would be provocative questions. The post was posted after the list was announced, I was not included in the national team until the Cup final, so what I wrote has nothing to do with the national team. I just had a difficult period, showed poor quality football, there was fair criticism. The post was not specifically intended for anyone. It was a successful end to the season, we won the Cup, so I just quoted the words of one musician with whom I communicate. Such a reference to him.

Earlier, the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin did not rule out that Smolov could act as the team captain in the match with Malta in the qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The meeting will take place on September 7 at 21:45 Moscow time. The live broadcast can be seen on the official website of the Match TV channel and on Sportbox.ru.

