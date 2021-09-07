Sniper Michkov and scorer Kossila. Highlights September 6: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The sixth game day of the regular season turned out to be rich in bright events – KHL.ru talks about the most interesting of them.

Michkov is the second among the youngest doubles in the KHL

One of the most talented players of his generation Matvey Michkov first scored in the KHL, but how – in the match against “Admiral” next one of Russian hockey made a double. And this is 16 years old! The coaches were not afraid to entrust Michkov with a place in the special brigade of the majority, and he reciprocated: first he completed the combination with the participation Fredrik Hendemark and Kirill Marchenko, and seven minutes later he demonstrated a lethal throw from the brushes. SKA forward became the second among the youngest doubles in the League – Maxim Kitsyn achieved this achievement at 16 years and 254 days, while Michkov took 17 more days. There is no doubt that a very interesting player is growing in the St. Petersburg club, and if he continues in the same spirit, then there will be a minimum of intrigue in the struggle for the Alexei Cherepanov prize this season.

Kossila’s four points in the match against Traktor

Kalle Cossila spends his first season in the KHL, but already burns with napalm at the start of the championship – in the match against Traktor, the forward scored 4 (2 + 2) points, including the winning goal in overtime. This striker left a good impression during the preseason, and most experts called him a possible opening of this championship. Both Kossila and Jokerit failed to start as briskly as possible, since the level of opponents in the offseason is unlikely to be comparable to the top clubs in the KHL, but the Finns are slowly starting to gain momentum, a labor victory over Traktor is proof of this. It is curious that Kossila achieved such a result with modest indicators of playing time: in a match he spent only a little over 12 minutes on the ice, of which 2:08 was in the attack. But the realization is one hundred percent, two shots – two goals!

Emil Petterson – the main “decided” in the “Spartak”

“Spartak” has so far managed the best start of the championship since 2009 – three wins in three matches. The greatest merit in this belongs to Emil Pettersson, who scored the winning goals in each of the three games. The Swede moved to Spartak in the summer, became the team’s top scorer in the offseason, and now continues to personally drag his partners in every match. In the game against Vityaz, Pettersson decided in overtime: he juggled the puck on someone else’s penny and sent it into the goal on the second try. By the way, the Muscovites played this game at the half-full Megasport arena for the first time this season. Last year, Pettersson became the fourth goalscorer in the Swedish championship. If he manages to get by without injuries and recessions, he will have every chance to become one of the top forwards in the KHL.

Zubov’s first victory at the helm of Dynamo Riga

Riga “Dynamo” and “Kunlun Red Star” while amuse their fans more than others – the former were leading in the course of matches with Lokomotiv and CSKA, the latter beat Ak Bars, losing 0: 3. Therefore, their face-to-face meeting promised to be interesting. And so it happened: 11 goals for two, double Rudolf Cerveni, 3 (1 + 2) points Brandon Gormley, League debut goals for four players in both teams’ squads. The residents of Riga scored in this game in the majority, minority and in equal compositions. Moreover, by the end of this match, the team Sergey Zubov approached quite confidently – 6: 3 eight minutes before the end of the third period. But goals Brandon Yip and Josh Nicholls brought the Kunlun Red Star back into the game, with just over a minute at their disposal and six people on the ice against five. Dynamo coped and won the first victory under the leadership of Zubov – the specialist before the start of the season in an interview promised attacking hockey performed by the people of Riga and, as it turned out, kept his word.

Prokhorkin’s first puck for Avangard was victorious

Exchange Nikolay Prokhorkin to Avangard on Denis Zernov shook the media space – at first glance, it was difficult to determine which of the clubs would benefit the most from the deal. Zernov scored a double for Magnitka in the first match, Prokhorkin started with a slip and was not very noticeable in the debut meeting for Avangard. But they didn’t have to wait long – in the game against Cupid, the center-forward brought the Hawks a victory with the most accurate shot in overtime. Now Prokhorkin has as many winning goals as he had in 45 matches of the last regular season. However, there is no doubt that Nikolai is a master capable of deciding the outcome of a match with one throw, and Avangard will definitely need this skill.