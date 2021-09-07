Sofa Analytics №258. Why are Apple AirPods not as popular as they used to be?

Hi.

The wireless headphone boom continues, thanks to Apple, and has attracted millions of customers to a new segment. In the first years, it was AirPods that became not only the locomotive of the market, but also a model that was literally copied by Chinese manufacturers, from small to large. A few years ago, the AirPods’ share of sales began to decline, and today this trend is gaining momentum, with Apple headphones repeating with precision the Beats story that shaped the headphone market and then sharply reduced their presence in the market.

As a confirmation of what is happening, you can look at the sales statistics for the second quarter, let’s focus on the data from Canalys.

During the quarter, 99.8 million headphones were shipped, of which TWS borrowed 58.3 million. The segment’s growth year-on-year – 4.7%, which is quite a bit, note that a similar seasonality was observed in the second quarter of last year, but then the factor of a pandemic, which does not exist today, affected. The main factor that influenced the sales of TWS-headphones was the fall in Apple’s sales, they fell by 25.8%, and the company’s share fell from 38% to 26.5%.

The second place in the market is occupied by Xiaomi, sales growth was 5.7%, but the share decreased slightly, from 9.3 to 9.1%. Samsung closes the top three, the company’s share increased from 6.7 to 8.8%, sales growth was 40.5%. Interestingly, Samsung’s average price of TWS earbuds is 2.2 times higher than Xiaomi. But at the same time, the ratio between Apple and Samsung is about the same, Apple’s models are noticeably more expensive.

Statistics from CounterPoint looks different, but it shows exactly the same – Apple’s fall in this segment. Analysts point out that a surge in sales is possible with the advent of a new generation of AirPods (the third in a row).

Note that Samsung de facto ranks second in TWS headphone sales as JBL owns it. Sales growth is also noticeable, but it is in the middle and low price segments, while Samsung headphones occupy the middle and high segments.









It is also worth noting that the list includes manufacturers who are known for large local markets, but are not represented globally, such as the Indian boAt. Ordinary, inconspicuous in terms of characteristics, headphones that look like hundreds of other models. The main advantage of the brand is in the huge home market, low cost compared to competitors. In fact, these are Chinese headphones, you can find dozens of similar models from the same factories.

What happened to AirPods so that their popularity suddenly collapsed and people buy other brands? The situation needs to be considered in terms of customer awareness of the product, how it is perceived by them. Let’s start with the fact that any product from Apple is often a statement, ostentatious consumption, when a person demonstrates to the outside world that everything is in order with him, and he can buy an expensive thing. When you have Apple headphones in your ears, this is the very conspicuous consumption that does not even require a phone in your hands.

Until the AirPods existed in a single version, there was no discrepancy, you could choose the only headphones. With the introduction of the AirPods Pro, the basic version immediately depreciated, since in ostentatious consumption it is important that you have the most expensive product, otherwise what is the use of it?

The cost of AirPods today is as follows, the base model is 16 thousand rubles, it also costs 20 thousand rubles with a case that supports wireless charging, and AirPods Pro will be sold to you for 25 thousand rubles. Quite brisk prices, given the capabilities of such headphones, and the offers we see from competitors.

Headphones from Apple became a hostage of their own popularity, they were copied, without exception, by all companies, and they offered not only the same appearance, but more functions and less cost. Moreover, the choice is not limited to the Chinese basement, which is sold for 2-3 thousand rubles and looks one to one like AirPods. Starting at 4-5 thousand rubles, you can buy headphones from well-known companies that have the same sound and characteristics as AirPods. Actually, the basic AirPods should cost about 5 thousand rubles, no more. But Apple’s markup is such that headphones literally sell at exorbitant prices.

On many large sites, counterfeit AirPods are quite openly sold, the price is about 2-3 thousand rubles, the headphones look identical to the original ones.





It turns out that buying original headphones for part of the audience becomes meaningless, since in the same metro you can see poorly dressed people, but they have status headphones in their ears. It turns out a complete mixture of styles and possibilities, and most importantly, from now on it is difficult to stand out only with headphones, you need to form an image as a whole. People often want to save money and stand out with one thing: women – with a bag, men – with a phone or the same car. But you need to form a complete image so that it matches you, and here you can’t do with headphones alone. The absence of such an image gives a strange effect, the same AirPods cease to play the role of a lifesaver.

Over the past few years, many people have been able to listen to not only AirPods, but also competing headphones, and suddenly it turned out that the latter sound much better. The sound quality of any AirPods raises questions, this is a cool headset for calls, but you can listen to music on them if a bear walked around your ears every day as a child. The problem of sound quality is not solved in any way in Apple, but this is, in principle, typical for all their headphones, they sound disgusting and it does not depend on their cost. For me personally, an excellent indicator when a person says that he loves high-quality sound, but uses headphones from Apple. This is a parody of a music lover, not a real love of quality sound. It is clear that TWS earbuds or wireless ears sound worse than wired ones by default. But even in this segment there is good sound, and there is sound from Apple. Perhaps for this reason, even basement Chinese manufacturers do not sound worse than AirPods, since it is difficult to do worse in principle.

What does a person who bought AirPods a couple of years ago do today? He can go out and buy new AirPods to replace broken, drowned, or just lost earbuds. Some people do just that, but this is not the main scenario at all. Most people, having gained experience with wireless headphones, begin to choose more rationally, since considerations of status no longer matter, the appearance of AirPods is not a differentiator.

And then a big market opens up with different models. The same Samsung is correctly pursuing a pricing policy, when the incomparably better-sounding Galaxy Buds Pro, which also have full protection against water, cost about 14 thousand rubles (you can buy it for 10-11 thousand rubles on the market).

Here, the gain goes not only to the price / quality ratio, but also to the sound of the headphones. Of the whole host of different models, it is the Buds Pro that have the best sound today, the maximum settings for themselves and allow you to get excellent noise reduction. For your money, this is an ultimatum offer that has no analogues. And so we see that sales of headphones from Samsung are growing from quarter to quarter, they are growing slowly, and many are switching to them from AirPods.

There is an important point to understand in Samsung’s strategy. As soon as the company sees that a product begins to quickly gain market share, it is accepted by a mass buyer, how discounts go to it, and the company scales up sales as much as possible. Exactly this happened with Buds Pro, sales growth immediately pushed the company to discounts and aggressive promotion of the model, expansion of the model range. For at least a little more than a year, this model will remain relevant and in demand.

You can misinterpret my words, say that the AirPods are waiting for oblivion. This is certainly not the case. The share of these headphones will fluctuate, the release of the new model will push sales up in half a year. But the objective scenario of market development suggests that in the current pricing option, we will continue to observe the transition of AirPods users to other brands. And the reason here is trivial, there is no need to buy these particular headphones, other models work great with the iPhone and give great sound for less money.

To some extent, the history of Beats repeats itself, the brand became popular and took off in sales, but then there were massive fakes, which the manufacturer could not fight. The sound of Beats was always not very good quality, it was distorted. As soon as this understanding became generally available, the model was recorded in “pop music”, as a result, the popularity began to deflate. Something similar happened with AirPods, the scenario is exactly the same, the differences are minimal.

Considering that Apple is trying to squeeze all the money in the world out of a loyal audience, it is impossible to expect a sharp decline in the cost of AirPods, in a number of markets the company is already doing this to support sales, but this does not bring much result. The problem is that the gap from direct competitors is too great, the price of AirPods is always noticeably higher. This means that the share of AirPods will continue to decline further.

Tell us in the comments which TWS headphones do you choose and why? What are the criteria for this choice?

