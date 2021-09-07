Source: football agent Camozzi asked Spartak for 10% of the sale of Larsson

Football agent Franco Camozzi asked Spartak 10% of the sale amount Jordana Larsson to another club. In February 2021, Camozzi sent Zarema Salikhova, at that time representing the club’s board of directors, a letter with a corresponding request.

“Dear Zarema, I would like to discuss with you the execution of our agreement regarding player Jordan Larsson.

The idea is this: considering that you spotted a player with my help in 2019, I would like to receive 10% of the future transfer fees received by Spartak from any third club. I mean two possible solutions for enabling such a mechanism:

A. We are signing an addendum to my scouting agreement whereby this contingent payment will constitute a “bonus” in addition to the monthly flat fee.

B. We sign an exclusive mandate whereby the club appoints me as an intermediary for the future sale of a player to a third club for a fee equal to 10% of the transaction amount.

I appreciate your attention to the above and any suggestions from you. As soon as we determine the best legal path for the club, I will directly contact your legal department with my lawyer to determine the text of the agreement, ”- the text of the letter is provided in the BlackMirror Telegram channel.