Space: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Astrophysicists from Italy using the Hubble telescope have found evidence that thermonuclear reactions occur on the surface of some white dwarfs. This process slows down their aging. The article of scientists was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Usually white dwarfs are compact stars that gradually cool down in the last stages of their life, glowing due to thermal radiation. To study their evolution, researchers from the University of Bologna, using the Hubble wide-angle camera, observed 702 white dwarfs in two globular star clusters – M3 and M13, similar in age and metallicity (abundance of elements heavier than helium and hydrogen), but different in the set of stars that become white dwarfs.

284 white dwarfs from M3 turned out to be completely normal, while in M13 two populations were found: ordinary and those that managed to hold on to the outer layer of hydrogen, thereby slowing down the rate of their cooling. Comparison with the model of supposed stellar evolution in M13 showed that about 70 percent of the white dwarfs in the cluster on the surface undergo thermonuclear reactions.

Since, due to the predictability of the cooling process, white dwarfs were used as sidereal clocks, the discovery could lead to a revision of the age of star clusters. The inaccuracy, according to scientists, can be up to a billion years.