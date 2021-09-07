Spartak again gave Mirzov on loan to Khimki, Shapi goes to Turkey. Transfer window closed in Russia

The deadline went smoothly.

Chronicle of events:

22:53 Khimki welcomed Mirzov.

22:50 Karpov is about to go on loan to Tekstilshchik and will become the third CSKA player to be leased by the club from Ivanovo. According to our correspondent Sergei Ilyev, the issue was resolved at the level of the government of the Ivanovo region.

22:25 Spartak winger Resiuan Mirzov will spend the season on loan at Khimkilike a year ago. In the current championship, he entered the field five times as part of the red and white, but only once from the first minutes.

22:05 Akron rented striker Donetsk Shakhtar Stanislav Biblyk, according to our correspondent Sergei Ilyev.

21:45 Mirzov’s return to Khimki is getting closer… “Championship” writes that the Moscow Region club has reached an agreement with “Spartak” on a one-year lease. Mirzov also spent last season at Khimki.

21:20 Our transition information has been confirmed Senina Sebai from Khimki v “Akhmat”… The contract was signed according to the “1 + 1” scheme. Transfermarkt.com evaluates the transition to 230 thousand euros…

21:02 Details on the possible transfer of Vadim Karpov from CSKA to Tekstilshchik. The young defender is still thinking whether he needs to go on loan to Ivanovo, the army club leaves the decision for the player himself

20:45 Transfer from Spartak to Lokomotiv is possible! It is reported by “Sport-Express”. True, this is not about a football player, but about a doctor of red and white Gleb Chernov… He already worked at Loko from 2017 to 2019, from where he moved to Spartak. Now, perhaps, it will take a return route to a long-term contract, according to the source.

20:30 Central defender CSKA Vadim Karpov will continue his career at Tekstilshchik on a leasehold basis. Following the other army men N’Diaye and Avanesyan, the main player of the red-blue will go to Ivanovo in the recent past. Another insider from Ilyev.

20:15 And again there are rumors around Akhmat! Our correspondent Sergei Ilyov reports that Grozny will acquire Khimki’s Ivorian forward Senina Sebai… In the current championship, the 27-year-old footballer took part in six Premier League matches, but did not make any scoring actions.

20:05 Akhmat now has another option for increasing the attack, says Watson. If not Suleimanov, then perhaps the Wolfsburg striker, who participated in the Swiss national team at Euro 2020, but then ended his career in the national team Admir Mehmedi. He can play in front both in the center and on any of the flanks. Last season he played 18 matches in the Bundesliga (2 assists), this season he came on as a substitute in the end once, did not score goals.

19:55 A turn in history with Shapi Suleimanov… The footballer still hasn’t moved anywhere, but, according to the Championship’s source, he extended his contract with Krasnodar until 2024. The coming parting will be temporary.

19:15 Nizhny Novgorod said goodbye to the goalkeeper Nikolay Sysuev, which represented the club since 2018, but did not become the main one.

19:01 Head coach of Khimki Igor Cherevchenko commented on rumors about a possible deal between the Moscow Region club and Spartak:

– Mirzov in Khimki? Nothing has been decided yet, but I would like to see him in our team, “RB Sport quotes Cherevchenko.

18:45 While there is a lull in the Russian league, we are talking about one more of our insiders. Correspondent Sergei Ilyev reports that the pupil of Lokomotiv Artem Gyurjan becomes the Armenian “Alashkert”. The 21-year-old center-back should soon change his citizenship to Armenian. In the new club, he will work under the leadership of the shocking Alexander Grigoryan

18:15 Central midfielder lease CSKA Christian Bistrovich in “Rostov” at the last moment broke. This was reported by the correspondent of “Match TV” Ivan Adamenko. The clubs have already agreed on a free lease, according to the terms of which the player’s salary was transferred to the Southerners, but they considered the Croatian’s financial demands excessive.

17:45 “Nizhny Novgorod” officially announced the signing of a contract with Petrus Bumal… He was a free agent, and from 2017 to 2020 he played for Ural. On account of the 28-year-old Cameroonian 64 games in the RPL, 1 assists and two red cards. Last season he played for Turkish Erzurumspor.

17:31 Manager Alexey Safonov believes that in the last hours of the summer window “Spartak” is unlikely to increase, as he said in an interview with “Match TV”:

– It seems to me that one should not expect that Spartak will strengthen its position on the flag. Melezhikov has already summed up the results of the transfer window. Lately there is so much noise around the team, so much mud that it gives the impression of a lost season. It seems that Fedun decided that the season was a failure and there was no point in spending money. Although the club is celebrating its centenary this year.

17:25 According to transfermarkt.de, this summer Russian clubs spent on the market for a total of 123.845 million euros… This is almost identical to last year’s figures – 125,737 million… But sales revenues have increased markedly: 97.45 million against 57,667 million in 2020.

17:01 According to the correspondent of “Match TV” Sergei Ilyev Suleimanov may still remain in Russia. Right now “Akhmat” is doing everything to intercept the attacker… Grozny residents have lost their leader Bernard Berisha due to injury and are urgently looking for a replacement.

In addition, Grozny is in talks on the forward of Ferencvaros Frank Pain… The 27-year-old Ivorian has scored 2 goals in 4 Champions League qualifying matches and 2 in 2 Hungarian championship games this season.

16:55 Seems, Magomed-Shapi Suleimanov goes not to Konyaspor, but to another Turkish club – Super League newcomer “Giresunspor”… The Ajansspor edition writes that the lease contract with Krasnodar has already been signed.

16:10 As it became known to “Match TV”, in addition to N’Diaye in Ivanovsky “Textile worker” another player belonging to CSKA, – 19-year-old midfielder Tigran Avanesyan… The graduate of the army academy finished last season at Tambov (only three games in the RPL). Both players will be paid by CSKA.

15:20 And the return is expected today. Reziuana Mirzova v Khimki, but not for rent, but for a full-fledged contract. On the eve of the Minister of Sports of the Moscow Region Roman Teryushkov, in an interview with SE, confirmed that the Moscow Region club had made an offer to Spartak: “We expect a reaction from Spartak to our proposal. I think we’ll get it today. An official offer to Spartak has been made. Resiuan was the leader of Khimki. We are ready to continue cooperation with the footballer. It all depends on Spartak…

15:10 Exclusive “Match TV”! According to our data Magomed Shapi-Suleimanov will go to Turkey in the near future… There, Konyaspor is interested in his services, so the young striker will most likely spend this season outside the RPL. In Turkey, the transfer window closes on September 8, so the clubs have another day to arrange the transfer.

14:00 CSKA-owned 20-year-old Malian striker Lassana N’Diaye the next season will be on lease in “Textile worker” from Ivanovo, which plays in the FNL (Sport24). The African was bought back in 2018, but since then he has never played for CSKA in an official match. For N’Diaye this will be the third lease, previously it was given to the Swedish “Esilstuna” and Moscow “Veles”.

13:50 Another intrigue of the day: transition Danila Glebova from “Rostov” v “Spartacus”… Rostov see Benfica’s Brazilian midfielder as a substitute for the Russian midfielder Gabriele…

13:45 Lokomotiv was allowed to register newcomers. The ban was imposed a few days ago due to financial claims against the club of its former defender Solomon Kverkvelia. “From now on, the club has the right to register players to participate in competitions,” the message on the RFU website says.

13:41 Shapi-Suleimanov will not move to Nizhny Novgorod. Igor Kudryashov, Deputy Director of Nizhny Novgorod for Transfer Policy, told Sport24 about this.

– We would love to rent Shapi, but the main question is in personal conditions. We do not have such finances in the club. It’s about the player’s salary. We are interested in Shapi, but there is no specifics yet.

The main contender for the 21-year-old striker is Akhmat.

13:40 Interesting news from Portugal: TVI24 reported that “Zenith” was ready to pay 30 million euros Benfica for the 28-year-old midfielder Rafu Silvabut the Lisbon club refused to sell the player. Interestingly, Zenit now has 8 legionnaires (Rakitskiy, Lovren, Santos, Claudinho, Wendel, Malkom, Barrios, Azmun), so if Silva signed, some of them would have to be removed from the application. However, TVI24’s information may well be mere rumor.

13:27 CSKA is the leader of the transfer window in the RPL in terms of sales, the deals were pulled by almost 43 million euros: Vlasic (Milan, 30 million), Maradishvili (Lokomotiv, 7 million), Tiknizyan (5 million), Sigurdsson (lease to Venice for 0.8 million). At the same time, among the expenses so far, only the purchase of Maxim Mukhin for 170 thousand euros is listed.

13:25 You can completely forget about the transfer of Castellejo to CSKA. Italian journalist Nicola Skiro writes that Milan turned down an offer from the Moscow club, which wanted to rent the Spaniard for free without an obligation to choose. It is not surprising that the Italians were not satisfied with this option. Judging by the feedback from people following Castellejo’s career, this guy could come in handy for the red and blue.

13:20 Another intrigue of the day: where will the two pupils of Krasnodar end up? Ivan Ignatiev Slutsky doesn’t really need it in Rubin – Akhmat claims the striker.

Magomed-Shapi Suleimanov rarely plays for Krasnodar this season. The club is looking for options for him in the RPL: ​​among the applicants are the same Akhmat, as well as Nizhny Novgorod.

13:10 So far, only one confirmed transfer to the RPL took place on Tuesday: Ruslan Kambolov signed a contract with Arsenal…

The 31-year-old defensive midfielder left Krasnodar this summer and moved to Tula as a free agent. Last season, he played 18 matches for Krasnodar, mostly as a substitute – he appeared at the start only once.

13:05 What is known about Collado? He is a 22-year-old right-winger with an estimated market value of € 5 million. The guy has clearly outgrown the level of the youth team, but cannot break into the main one. He has just two appearances for Barcelona in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons. Last season in Segund B he played 16 matches – 6 goals + 2 assists. Barça president Joan Laporta speaks very flatteringly about the club’s pupil, who ended up there at the age of 11: “Collado is an extraordinary guy, his talent is comparable to that of Puig. We wanted to give him to Club Brugge so that he could get practice. The transfer window in Russia and Turkey has not yet been closed. “

13:00 So far, the most anticipated transfer of the day: Alex Collado from Barcelona v CSKA… CSKA have been negotiating for the last few days on Castellejo Sam from Milan, but they failed to reach an agreement with the Italian club. Milan wanted a lease with a buyout obligation, CSKA did not accept this option.

