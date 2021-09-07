Spartak CEO summed up the summer transfer window for the club :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Evgeny Melezhikov, Spartak ran a difficult campaign in the absence of the sports director

The stories that Ruyu Vitoria didn’t buy the player on purpose are sucked out of their fingers. This was announced to Sport24 by the general director of Spartak Yevgeny Melezhikov.

“We ended up running a challenging campaign in the absence of the sporting director who left in the midst of this campaign. We extended the contracts with the leaders, put in a lot of effort to keep Gigo, employed Pedro Rocha, Urunov and Krala, strengthened the defense line with the Belgian Kofrie, who can be used in different positions – despite the fact that, again, they retained Gigot. In general, the stories that someone did not specifically buy a player for Ruya are simply sucked from the finger, “Melezhikov said.

The CEO also named the player whom the club refused to sign.

“Ruu didn’t buy Wanderson, whom he allegedly asked for? Rave. I remember well the conversation with Popov on the subject of Wanderson. Then they refused to sell us the first two players from the short-list, which had been prepared for six months. I asked Dima: how did it happen? This is your list. He replied: unbelievable, but the shell hit the same crater twice. Then I said: buy the third one. Popov replied: the coach and I had doubts. Then he proposed the candidacy of Montiel. Well, you know what happened next, ”added Melezhikov.

Wanderson is a 20-year-old right-back for Brazilian Gremio.

Globo Esporte reported that Spartak offered € 12 million for the player, but the Brazilians refused to sell the player.

Wanderson has played 28 games for Gremio this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The Brazilian’s contract is valid until the end of 2025. Transfermarkt estimates Wanderson’s value at € 2 million.

Gonzalo Montiel is Sevilla’s defender who joined the Spanish club in this transfer window from River Plate.

The transfer amount is estimated at € 11 million. It is noteworthy that a part of this amount will be received by the player who owned 20 percent of the rights to himself. Earlier, the former sports director of Spartak Dmitry Popov claimed that he wanted to invite the Argentine footballer to the Moscow team for about € 10 million. Leonid Fedun’s refusal from this deal was the reason for Popov’s resignation.

In the current transfer window, Spartak bought Victor Moses from Chelsea and Maximiliano Cofrie from Saint-Truidense