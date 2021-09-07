Spartak summed up the summer transfer window
General Director of Spartak Evgeny Melezhikov told about the details of the club’s activities during the summer transfer window.
“Ruu didn’t buy Wanderson, whom he allegedly asked for? Rave. I remember well the conversation with Popov on the subject of Wanderson. Then they refused to sell us the first two players from the short-list, which had been prepared for six months. I asked Dima: how did it happen? This is your list. He replied: unbelievable, but the shell hit the same crater twice. Then I said: buy Wanderson, he was just number three. Popov replied: the coach and I had doubts about Wanderson. Then he proposed Montiel’s candidacy. Well, you know what happened next.
We ended up running a challenging campaign in the absence of the sporting director who left in the midst of this campaign. We extended the contracts with the leaders, made a lot of effort to keep Gigot, employed Pedro Rocha, Urunov and Krala, strengthened the defense line with the Belgian Kofrie, who can be used in different positions – despite the fact that, again, Gigot was retained. In general, the stories that someone did not specifically buy a player for Ruya are simply sucked from the finger, “Sport24 quoted Melezhikov as saying.
