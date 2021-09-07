Standard Chartered: Ethereum will several times surpass Bitcoin in price growth rates

Analysts at Standard Chartered have positively assessed the future prospects for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The latter, according to their estimates, could grow to $ 35,000. This is reported by The Block with reference to the first report of a British financial institution dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

The research team compared Ethereum to the financial market, where lending, insurance and exchange transactions take place. Bitcoin, in their opinion, is more like a currency. Given a wider range of use cases, the capitalization of ether will eventually reach the level of the first cryptocurrency.

Analysts predicted the price of bitcoin in the range of $ 50,000- $ 175,000, and Ethereum in the range of $ 26,000- $ 35,000. But before the ether reaches such heights, the price of bitcoin must overcome the $ 175,000 mark. Given the current rates of BTC and ETH, cryptocurrencies should grow by three and ten times, respectively, to confirm the prediction.

“Although in the long term the profitability from investments in ETH may exceed the BTC indicator, the risks are also higher,” the bank’s representatives emphasized.

Recall that the cryptocurrency custodian Zodia Сustody, supported by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, received a license from the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

In June, Standard Chartered partnered with Asian company BC Group to launch a cryptocurrency exchange for institutional clients.

