Stars whose plastic surgery was almost invisible to the public

Plastic surgery has paved the way for a successful career for many Hollywood stars. It is not customary to talk about their plasticity at every corner, some even deny that any interference on their faces took place. In our selection – those of the stars, whose changes in appearance were almost invisible.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Probably, there is not a single actress who has not corrected the shape of her nose at least a little. At the very beginning of her acting career, when Aniston had just started acting in the cult TV series Friends, thanks to which she became super famous, she turned to a plastic surgeon. Jennifer claimed that she decided on plastic surgery not to change her appearance, but to fix the nasal septum.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

That is, the operation on the nose had medical indications, but her nose was nevertheless made a little narrower. By the way, for the same reason, Queen Letizia of Spain fell under the surgeon’s knife.

Keira Knightley

British actress Keira Knightley is just one of those who do not run to a plastic surgeon for any reason. The general public only knows that Knightley slightly corrected the shape of the nose – narrowing the wide bridge of the nose.

Keira Knightley / Associated Press

The star also has very small breasts, but she did not increase the size of the bust with the help of implants, which clearly indicates that Kira is an adherent of natural beauty. The star was asked more than once about her attitude to plastic surgery, and Knightley claims that she herself did not do the operations, but does not condemn women who decide to take this step in order to feel more confident.

Keira Knightley / Associated Press

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo is 51 years old, the celebrity looks just adorable. The actress and singer stands for natural beauty and natural forms. Jennifer claims that she has never done plastic surgery, and her pumped-up body is a daily physical labor. With genetics, Lopez was really lucky – age-related changes on the face are practically invisible.

Jennifer Lopez / Associated Press

The star does not neglect regular procedures for the beauty of the skin with a beautician, but, undoubtedly, surgical interventions have taken place on her face. Jay Lo narrowed the bridge of her nose and the tip of her nose to get more accurate facial features, and also underwent mammoplasty. Her breasts before and after the birth of children look the same, which is almost impossible, especially considering that Lopez has two children.

Jennifer Lopez / Associated Press

Either the singer placed small implants or corrected the shape using lipofilling. Experts are sure that the star underwent blepharoplasty and facelift in order to get a rejuvenating effect.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson / Associated Press

Scarlett Johansson is 36 years old, and at the dawn of her career, the girl said that she categorically did not accept any surgical interventions. However, with age, the appearance of the Hollywood diva has become even more attractive than before. Explicit plastic surgery, if it did take place, was done with jewelry. There is only a slightly changed shape of the nose, which at a young age Scarlett was wider than now.

Scarlett Johansson / Associated Press

However, Johansson denied everything, even sued Us Weekly, which was the first to write about the “new” nose of the star. They also say that the actress corrected the shape of her cheekbones with fillers and corrected the bite at the orthodontist. Whether it was really or was it all the invention of journalists and experts in the field of plastic surgery is a mystery.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie / Associated Press

The naturalness of the lips of the Hollywood diva still haunts many of her fans. However, if Angelina’s plump lips can be seen in her childhood and youth photographs, the actress still corrected her nose. Experts say that Jolie reduced the tip of her nose, and also did plastic surgery on the chin, which was earlier wider than it is now.

Angelina Jolie / Associated Press

However, it is possible that Jolie simply lost weight: it is known that the actress had serious problems with her weight and because of her health, ex-husband Brad Pitt was very worried. Angelina spoke publicly about breast surgery after a mastectomy, and removed the glands in order to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer, from which her mother died.

