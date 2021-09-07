Target Hit: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Elite Edition Review For PlayStation 5

In early May, it became known that the version Sniper ghost warrior contracts 2 for PS5 will be delayed and will not come out on time. Developers from CI Games faced unforeseen technical problems and had to postpone the release of the shooter. As an apology, the Polish studio promised to give customers on all platforms the first major add-on, and for PS4 owners to update the game for free.

On June 23, a critically acclaimed trailer appeared on YouTube, announcing the release date for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 on the next-gen consoles from Sony… Two months later, the “upgraded” version of the game went on sale. Moreover, it has changed not only from the visual side. Details about the new sniper simulator we told back in June, but here we will briefly dwell on the innovations of the release for the PlayStation 5.

The developers tried to make a number of improvements to Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 that are often missing in crossgen projects, including support for adaptive triggers and tactile feedback. DualSense…

The first function provides resistance to the buttons when you pull the trigger, and the second allows you to better feel the recoil. However, these features are not properly worked out technically and do not provide full immersion into the game, as PlayStation Studios projects, such as the recent Ghost of tsushima director’s cut… Moreover, the lowest vibration threshold “sinks” and works where it is not necessary, turning on even when the “PS” button is pressed.

As for the picture, in the graphics settings, users can choose between the “performance”, “balance” and “detail” modes. In the latter case, the game runs in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. The high performance raises the bar to 60 FPS, but gamers will have to settle for 2K or so.

Of particular interest is Balanced Mode, in part due to the fact that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 was one of the first PS5 games to feature the technology. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). Users with balanced graphics settings will be able to make finer manual adjustments.

Among the parameters AMD FSR 1.0 stated “quality” and “high quality”, “balance” and “performance”. After setting all values ​​to “balance” the number of frames in Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 grows to 40-50, while the resolution will not drop, only the visual effects will be cut. The game has proven itself best when the “high quality” option is enabled, where the picture looks a little simpler than the maximum graphics parameters, but the speed noticeably increases.

Otherwise, everything is prosaic: fans of ultra-clear pictures should focus on “detail”, and opponents of brakes – on “performance”. The flexibility of the parameters is good news, since in modern games you can choose from only two graphic settings. The developers of CI Games, in turn, went even further and offered many options to choose from, among which any user will find something of their own.