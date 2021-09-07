The 2021 European Volleyball Championship, the Russian national team beat Spain in four sets – 3: 1, review – September 7, 2021

The Russian men’s team is still unable to accelerate after the Olympics at the Euro volleyball. After defeat by Turkey guys Tuomasa Sammelvuo with difficulties dealt with the Netherlands and Finland. Nevertheless, they approached the final meetings in the group with the outsiders of the tournament from Spain and North Macedonia with peace of mind: both teams were past the playoffs. But the guys from Southern Europe came out as energized as possible for their last match in the tournament, which surprised not only the head coach of our team.

The Russians immediately seized the initiative – 8: 5. By the middle of the set, the score should have been devastating, but the opponents took advantage of our turmoil: we suffered because of our mistakes. For example, Egor Klyuka did not receive the transfer Pavel Pankov, a Ilyas Kurkaev filed out touch – 9:12. Personal work Andres Jesus Villena, who controlled the block and served steeply, increased the lead – 15:11. It was possible to complete the disgrace after going to serve Pavel Tetyukhin… The 20-year-old debutant of the national team dumbfounded opponents with his strength, played Kluka and Dmitry Volkov on the block, bringing the team closer to the set points – 23:19. Set a dot in the set with the first tempo Ivan Yakovlev – 25:20.

We did not make any less mistakes in the second game – 4: 8. Sammelvuo asked for more confidence on the court, but turning his words into reality was unrealistic. The players had everything cool in attack and reception (60 percent), but they still looked dull. Yaroslav Podlesnykh did not accept in one of the episodes, Fedor Voronkov did not help on the serve, and the holes in the block only provoked the Spanish forwards – 10:16, 17:20. The game of the opponents was not even close to being dangerous, but the Russians continued to be in a state because of something, when it was simply impossible to be concentrated – 20:25.

It is not known whether Sammelvuo used the strong word during the break, but after a lost game the team changed. Confidence and concentration were added to the whole crazy percentage in the attack and on the reception – 8: 5, 16:10. We did not find individual heroes: all volleyball players did their job, ruining the game of the Spaniards – 20:15. The head coach finished off the opponents by replacing Podlesnykh with Voronkov in order to strengthen the block and serve. At the end, Pankov made some noise. And then everyone went to switch sides – 25:16.

Volleyball players Ricardo Maldonado never managed to regain the initiative in this meeting. Our team began to cling more points on the block and slightly improved the quality of the serve (aces from Voronkov and Klyuka), immediately showing what the difference in class could be – 12: 8, 19:10. When Sammelvuo was convinced that Spain’s comeback was unrealistic, he let Tetyukhin play and Kirill Klets… Pankov immediately began to load the 23-year-old diagonal, showing that we have someone to score without all the leaders on the court. It was not possible to end the meeting quickly (the opponents had a successful streak on the serve), but with such a margin it was not at all scary – 25:17.

***

Tomorrow the Russian national team will play with North Macedonia (17:00 Moscow time), which they must win without question. We have already reached the playoffs, but it remains to be seen where from. If Finland unexpectedly defeats the Netherlands and Turkey, our guys might think about the former.