the age of stars in the universe was estimated incorrectly

A joint study by experts from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) challenges the well-established concept of the life cycle of stars in the scientific community.

With the help of the Hubble orbiting observatory, astronomers have established that some white dwarfs are not at all devoid of sources of thermonuclear energy. This means that they age much more slowly than previously thought.

We wrote in detail earlier about what white dwarfs are. Briefly, we recall that this is the name given to slowly cooling stars of small mass, which shed their outer shell at the final stage of their life. This fate awaits up to 98% of all stars in the Milky Way, including the Sun.

Studying the life cycle of luminaries helps astronomers understand not only the cooling stages of white dwarfs, but also the earliest stages of their development.

In the course of the current study, scientists have studied two globular star clusters, M3 and M13. They wanted to investigate the physical processes behind the evolution of white dwarfs.

The physical properties of these star clusters are very similar: for example, their age and metallicity (the relative concentration of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium). However, the populations of stars destined to become white dwarfs differ markedly from each other.

In particular, in the globular cluster M13, the stars of the horizontal branch are generally bluer in color, which indicates that their temperature is higher.

Even this difference alone makes the M3 and M13 clusters a wonderful natural laboratory, in which the necessary conditions have been created for studying the cooling processes of different populations of white dwarfs.

For reference. The sun is now 4.6 out of 10 billion years old. When it depletes all the hydrogen contained in its core, the Sun will turn into a red giant, increase in size, absorbing Mercury, Venus and the Earth. After that, it will throw off the outer shell, and the naked core of the star will remain: this will be a slowly cooling white dwarf. This ember will be incredibly dense, because most of the mass of the Sun will fit into a sphere about the size of the Earth.

Using Wide Angle Camera 3 aboard the Hubble Telescope, scientists compared more than 700 white dwarfs in the two clusters. They found that M3 contains perfectly ordinary white dwarfs, which are cooling cores of stars. And in M13, two completely different populations of white dwarfs were discovered.

One of them was “standard”, as in M3, and the second consisted of dwarfs, which somehow managed to keep the outer shell of hydrogen, which allows them to burn longer, and, therefore, cool (or age) more slowly.

Using a computer model, the researchers found that up to 70% of white dwarfs in M13 continue to burn hydrogen on their surface, thus slowing down their aging process.

This discovery is of great importance. After all, it turns out that at the moment astronomers have a wrong idea about the age of the stars of the Milky Way. It also turns out that it is necessary to change the approach to measuring the age of stars in our galaxy.

Prior to this, the evolution of white dwarfs was considered as a predictable linear cooling process. This direct relationship between the age of a star and its temperature was used by scientists as a natural clock, with the help of which the age of star clusters was determined.

Now, white dwarfs burning hydrogen can force researchers to reconsider the age of many star clusters: some of these estimates may have an inaccuracy of up to a billion years (!).

“Our discovery challenges the definition of white dwarfs as we offer a new vision of how stars age. We are now studying other clusters like M13 to further reveal the conditions in which stars retain a thin hydrogen envelope that allows them to age more slowly.” – said the co-author of the study, Professor Francesco Ferraro (Francesco Ferraro) from the University of Bologna.

The study was published in Nature Astronomy.

More news from the world of science can be found in the “Science” section of the “Watch” media platform.