The creators of Atomic Heart talked about the soundtrack and changes in the appearance of the protagonist

Creating music together with Mick Gordon, the developers tried to achieve genre diversity: from dark electronics and industrial to light Soviet songs of the 50-80s.

“We approached the sound with the same solidity as everything else in Atomic Heart. We have tried to bring maximum fresh and unusual solutions to all systems that control music. We have a team of real audiophiles, we believe that music makes 50% of the scene, so you will almost always hear something in the background. “

The developers described how in one episode, after triggering a standard alarm, over time, the sound is converted into a “meat track in the spirit of Gordon.” At the same time, the siren itself does not disappear anywhere.

In response to whether the robots in the game will be modeled as carefully as in the pictures, the creators of Atomic Heart replied that yes – this aspect will be given special attention.

“From each robot in Atomic Heart, you can knock down the casing and see how you are attacked by a mechanical skeleton with all the insides. Through holes let you literally look through the robot “

As for the incomprehensible metamorphosis of the beard of the protagonist, known under the pseudonym P-3, the creators explained the situation with vegetation, which appeared and disappeared in certain fragments, as follows:

“We didn’t immediately approve the final character model. P-3 – wears a beard, but not too big. Let’s just say he has 3-5 days of unshaven;). And you can see his beard in detail in cutscenes from the third personthat are rendered directly on the engine “