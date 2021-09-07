The creators of Halo Infinite explain why they are in no rush to show the shooter campaign for Xbox Series X | S

As part of the opening ceremony Gamescom 2021 the official premiere of the upcoming shooter Halo Infinite has been announced – December 8… Studio 343 Industries and corporation Microsoft showed a cinematic trailer dedicated to the multiplayer mode, but dispensed with the lengthy demonstration of the story campaign. And there is a reason for that.

As explained Joseph Staten, senior creative director Halo Infinite, showing the upcoming developer shooter’s single player campaign isn’t a priority right now.

The studio is focused on making the game launch as smooth as possible, so the 343 team does not want to spray and waste time creating staged demos – release quality Halo Infinite comes first.

“We have entered a critical phase of the creation of Halo Infinite, so it’s imperative not to be distracted and focus only on the most important tasks. in the best possible way. In turn, gameplay demos and trailers take too much time and effort, draining resources that can be spent on tracking bugs and other testing processes, “the developer explained.

Recall that the world premiere Halo infinite should take place 8 december… The project will be available on all current consoles Xbox and will immediately be released in the service Xbox Game Pass…

