The goalkeeper of the Russian national team told why he refused Zenit

For the September series of qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup, the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin invited five goalkeepers at once, including Andrey Lunev. “Both at work and outside the field, our communication is positive. I know many guys. He crossed paths with everyone in one way or another. With Guilherme, Dupin and Pesyakov we were already in the national team. We saw Maksimenko for the first time. Nice guy, “- said Lunev about the relationship with competitors for the position of the first number of the Russian national team. In the first two matches of Karpin’s team against Croatia and Cyprus, the goal was defended by the most experienced of the five – Marinato Guilherme.