The goalkeeper of the Russian national team told why he refused Zenit

The goalkeeper of the Russian national team Andrei Lunev in the past offseason moved from Zenit St. Petersburg to Bayer Leverkusen, playing in the German championship (Bundesliga). Today, September 7, the Sport24 portal published the first big interview with the footballer.
Lunev said that before the start of the new season, his negotiations with the club from St. Petersburg about a new contract were deadlocked. The footballer complained about “not very professional” and “not very correct attitude” towards him from Zenit during the negotiations. The goalkeeper decided to try his hand at Europe.
In Bayer, he will have to compete with the goalkeeper of the Finnish national team Lukasz Hradecki, who was elected captain of the team before the start of the season. At the moment, Hradecki is the first number of the Leverkusen club.
“I see a very good goalkeeper with strong qualities. He has something to spy on and take on board. It is easier to develop next to such a player. So I have a very good foothold for work, ”Lunev said about the competition with the goalkeeper of the Finnish national team.
After Lunev signed a contract with Bayer, Zenit made an attempt to return the goalkeeper on loan. But he firmly rejected this proposal. “How do you imagine it at all? I just switched to a different team. A very good team. A very good championship that I wanted to play. I went to this for a very long time. And then I was offered to return. For what? Why?” – Lunev commented on his refusal.
For the September series of qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup, the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin invited five goalkeepers at once, including Andrey Lunev. “Both at work and outside the field, our communication is positive. I know many guys. He crossed paths with everyone in one way or another. With Guilherme, Dupin and Pesyakov we were already in the national team. We saw Maksimenko for the first time. Nice guy, “- said Lunev about the relationship with competitors for the position of the first number of the Russian national team. In the first two matches of Karpin’s team against Croatia and Cyprus, the goal was defended by the most experienced of the five – Marinato Guilherme.
Andrey Lunev made his debut in the Russian Premier League (RPL) in the 2016/17 season for Ufa. Only ten matches for this club were enough for him to show his best side. In the middle of the same season, the goalkeeper moved to Zenit and became the main goalkeeper there. Lunev’s debut for the Russian national team took place on October 10, 2017 in a friendly match with the Iranian national team (1: 1). In total, the goalkeeper played seven matches for the national team.