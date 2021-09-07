The highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI for PlayStation 5 will be the most polished game on release

Announced last year Final Fantasy XVI will be the most polished game on release. About this in an interview with the publication Famitsu said the producer Naoki Yoshida… Users Playstation 5 should not encounter any serious bugs and shortcomings … This issue is of paramount importance to the developers.

“Final Fantasy XVI will be completed properly, with the utmost care and diligence (in terms of bugs and glitches),” Yoshida pointed out.

Naoki Yoshida also confirmed that while working on Final Fantasy XVI, he continues to be actively involved. Final fantasy xiv … Fans of the latter were afraid that by focusing on the sixteenth part, he would drop the fourteenth. However, it is not.

Yoshida previously revealed that the English version of the script Final Fantasy XVI has become the main one – it is on its basis that motion capture and facial animation actors work, and it is the English voice acting that is recorded in the first place … This happens for the first time in the series.

Moreover, the developer, together with his team, opted for the British dialect, and therefore the general structure of the text and dubbing should remind of Final fantasy tactics and Final fantasy xiiwhere a similar approach was taken.

Final Fantasy XVI is likely to skip the fall exhibition Tokyo Game Show 2021… However, after the next big screening, pre-orders will open for fans.

Final Fantasy XVI is being created exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console …

