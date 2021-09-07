The Kardashian sisters will break an old family tradition because of the coronavirus: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

The Kardashians have canceled their traditional annual Christmas party. About this in Twitter the younger sister of the TV star Kim Kardashian-West Khloe reported.

Answering the question of the subscriber about whether the holiday will take place, the blogger said that the situation with the coronavirus in California is getting out of control. “So we decided not to have a Christmas party this year. For the first time since 1978. It is very sad, but health and safety are paramount now! The pandemic must be taken seriously, “wrote Khloe Kardashian.

Plus, the Kardashians won’t be taking photos for the Christmas card. “We haven’t done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas party this year. COVID-19 disrupted all plans, “she admitted to another reader in Twitter…

According to People, the Kardashian sisters hoped to the last that they would not have to break the old family tradition. It was started by Kris Jenner, the mother of the Kardashian sisters. In 2018, her daughters took over this responsibility. Currently, California has banned all public and private gatherings of any number of people from more than one family.