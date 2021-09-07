The most expensive celebrity homes

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
$ 20 million, Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, California
The popular family, whose life is watched by millions of viewers thanks to the Kardashian Family TV show, lived with Kim’s mother for a long time, before the birth of their daughter North West. After rebuilding a home in Hidden Hills to a unique design in 2017, the family finally celebrated a housewarming.
Each room in the house was rebuilt to a design chosen by the couple at a cost of $ 2 million. The house has 10 bathrooms, 8 bedrooms and fireplaces. Light colors in the interior design and furniture set made of solid wood in a classic style, without unnecessary pathos and pretentiousness, have become an ideal option for a comfortable stay of the famous couple. An interesting fact, earlier this estate belonged to the daughter of the popular singer Elvis Presley – Lisa Marie Presley, and Kim acquired it in 2014.
Will Smith
$ 20 million, Calabasas, California
The home of the popular Hollywood actor Will Smith is located in the picturesque area of Calabasas. The luxurious estate has an unusual oriental-style interior. Smith wanted everything to be done by hand in the house, so there are many handmade parts inside, for example, forged stairs. The plan was coordinated for 4 years, in addition, it was necessary to tinker with the landscape, leveling the hilly terrain so that it was possible to practice equestrian sports. On the territory there is a lake, a golf course, tennis courts and a basketball court. This house has its own zip code which is owned by Will Smith.
David and Victoria Beckham
$ 33 million, Los Angeles, California
The famous married couple sold the luxurious mansion for $ 33.1 million, however, it was bought for $ 22 million. The house of 1,200 square meters has 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a swimming pool, library, cinema and karaoke. The decision to sell was made because the family spends most of their time in London, where children study, and such a huge mansion in the States has become unnecessary. The name of the new owner is still a secret.
Tom Cruise
$ 59 million, Telluride, Colorado
Tom Cruise’s mansion is located in the ski resort, in Telluride. The area of the site is 121 hectares, around the house there are forest routes of ski trails, several stables, a personal helipad, hilly areas and forests. The house has an area of 930 sq. m. there are 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a library and a spacious recreation room. There is a separate guest house. The house itself fits perfectly into the mountainous area and is made of natural wood, the interior also meets the eco-style.
Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber
$ 60 million, Malibu, California
The family beach house in Malibu is up for sale by a couple for $ 60 million. A secluded mansion in a parkland on the Pacific coast looks like a dream come true of a “home by the sea”. Glass windows and sliding panoramic doors offer a magnificent view of the seascape. The bright interior is decorated in a nautical theme. The house has 4 bedrooms, a suite with fireplace and living room, walk-in closets, 2 separate bathrooms, pool, spa, campfire site and tennis court. The property also includes a three car garage and large guest parking.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
$ 60 million, Chateau Miraval, France
Former spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have put up for sale a luxury mansion in the French province for $ 60 million with 35 bedrooms and their own olive grove. Here in 2014 they played a wedding, and it was bought back in 2009. Miraval Castle has an area of 405 hectares, on the site there are several residential and non-residential buildings, a chapel and an organic farm. On this estate, the family produced their own wine. Among other things, there is a motorcycle track for Brad Pitt on the territory – he is passionate about racing motorcycles.
Hugh Hafner
$ 100 million, Los Angeles
The Playboy owner was not modest: his home has more than 22 rooms, including 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, as well as several swimming pools, golf courses, a basketball court and a wind organ. In 2016, Haefner sold the mansion for $ 100 million on the condition that he live there for the rest of his life. This is perhaps one of the most famous luxury mansions in the world. The two-story Gothic-style building was built in 1927 by the architect Arthur Kelly. Hugh loved peacocks, which is why there is a zoo and a poultry yard on the territory of the mansion. During Hugh Hefner’s lifetime, one could meet peacocks, importantly walking around the estate.