The most expensive celebrity homes

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

$ 20 million, Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, California

The popular family, whose life is watched by millions of viewers thanks to the Kardashian Family TV show, lived with Kim’s mother for a long time, before the birth of their daughter North West. After rebuilding a home in Hidden Hills to a unique design in 2017, the family finally celebrated a housewarming.

Each room in the house was rebuilt to a design chosen by the couple at a cost of $ 2 million. The house has 10 bathrooms, 8 bedrooms and fireplaces. Light colors in the interior design and furniture set made of solid wood in a classic style, without unnecessary pathos and pretentiousness, have become an ideal option for a comfortable stay of the famous couple. An interesting fact, earlier this estate belonged to the daughter of the popular singer Elvis Presley – Lisa Marie Presley, and Kim acquired it in 2014.

Will Smith

$ 20 million, Calabasas, California

The home of the popular Hollywood actor Will Smith is located in the picturesque area of ​​Calabasas. The luxurious estate has an unusual oriental-style interior. Smith wanted everything to be done by hand in the house, so there are many handmade parts inside, for example, forged stairs. The plan was coordinated for 4 years, in addition, it was necessary to tinker with the landscape, leveling the hilly terrain so that it was possible to practice equestrian sports. On the territory there is a lake, a golf course, tennis courts and a basketball court. This house has its own zip code which is owned by Will Smith.

David and Victoria Beckham

$ 33 million, Los Angeles, California

The famous married couple sold the luxurious mansion for $ 33.1 million, however, it was bought for $ 22 million. The house of 1,200 square meters has 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a swimming pool, library, cinema and karaoke. The decision to sell was made because the family spends most of their time in London, where children study, and such a huge mansion in the States has become unnecessary. The name of the new owner is still a secret.

Tom Cruise

$ 59 million, Telluride, Colorado

Tom Cruise’s mansion is located in the ski resort, in Telluride. The area of ​​the site is 121 hectares, around the house there are forest routes of ski trails, several stables, a personal helipad, hilly areas and forests. The house has an area of ​​930 sq. m. there are 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a library and a spacious recreation room. There is a separate guest house. The house itself fits perfectly into the mountainous area and is made of natural wood, the interior also meets the eco-style.

Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber

$ 60 million, Malibu, California

The family beach house in Malibu is up for sale by a couple for $ 60 million. A secluded mansion in a parkland on the Pacific coast looks like a dream come true of a “home by the sea”. Glass windows and sliding panoramic doors offer a magnificent view of the seascape. The bright interior is decorated in a nautical theme. The house has 4 bedrooms, a suite with fireplace and living room, walk-in closets, 2 separate bathrooms, pool, spa, campfire site and tennis court. The property also includes a three car garage and large guest parking.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

$ 60 million, Chateau Miraval, France

Former spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have put up for sale a luxury mansion in the French province for $ 60 million with 35 bedrooms and their own olive grove. Here in 2014 they played a wedding, and it was bought back in 2009. Miraval Castle has an area of ​​405 hectares, on the site there are several residential and non-residential buildings, a chapel and an organic farm. On this estate, the family produced their own wine. Among other things, there is a motorcycle track for Brad Pitt on the territory – he is passionate about racing motorcycles.

Hugh Hafner

$ 100 million, Los Angeles

The Playboy owner was not modest: his home has more than 22 rooms, including 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, as well as several swimming pools, golf courses, a basketball court and a wind organ. In 2016, Haefner sold the mansion for $ 100 million on the condition that he live there for the rest of his life. This is perhaps one of the most famous luxury mansions in the world. The two-story Gothic-style building was built in 1927 by the architect Arthur Kelly. Hugh loved peacocks, which is why there is a zoo and a poultry yard on the territory of the mansion. During Hugh Hefner’s lifetime, one could meet peacocks, importantly walking around the estate.