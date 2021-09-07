The rise in the price of Ethereum provoked a shortage of video cards in China

The cost of GPUs in China increased by an average of 18% after the rate of the largest altcoin by capitalization exceeded $ 4 thousand for the first time since mid-May

In early September, prices for gaming graphics cards in China, which are also used for Ethereum mining, increased by an average of 18%, according to MyDrivers. The shortage of video cards occurred after the cost of Ethereum increased by 60% since the beginning of August, approaching the all-time high of $ 4.3 thousand.

On September 7, the largest altcoin in terms of capitalization is traded at $ 3.9 thousand. According to WCCFTech, over the past month, the profitability of Ethereum mining has almost doubled.

The rise in prices for video cards is also observed in other countries. For example, the German company 3DCenter, which tracks prices for GPUs, published a schedule, according to which the cost of video cards in Germany has grown by an average of 9% since August 8.

On August 5, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Since the activation of the update, more than 222 thousand Ethereum worth $ 870.7 million have been burned in the cryptocurrency network, according to the ultrasound.money service. The average burning rate per minute is 4.71 ETH.

