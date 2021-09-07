The stewardess revealed the unhygienic act of Kim Kardashian on the plane: Opinions: Travel: Lenta.ru

American flight attendant Kat Kamalani appreciated the celebrities she met on the flight and revealed her opinion about the behavior of each of them. The corresponding video appeared on her TikTok account.

First of all, the girl shared her impression of Kim Kardashian West. According to the flight attendant, the famous businesswoman was heading from Los Angeles to New York and was very tired, but extremely kind. In addition, Kamalani spoke about the unhygienic act of the TV star, namely, that Kardashian went to the toilet barefoot.

An airline employee also flew with Irish mixed martial arts fighter Connor McGregor and admitted that she found out who he was when her husband told her. The flight attendant saw actress Elizabeth Berkeley. Calling her incredibly sweet and kind, Kamalani rated the celebrity 10 points out of 10.

Related materials

Moreover, the stewardess met the British supermodel and one of the “angels” of the Victoria’s Secret lingerie brand, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. According to Kamalani, the girl was kind, she smelled delicious, and she looked like “photoshopped in real life.” The blogger clarified that the 33-year-old model did not eat or drink anything on board: she only had a bottle of water with her.

The airline employee’s subscribers were surprised by her video, and they rushed to discuss the stars in the comments to the publication. “What’s going on in the head of a person who goes to the toilet without shoes?”, “Celebrities are people too!”, “God, I’m so glad Elizabeth Berkeley was cute” drank one water? It’s sad, “” I would have fallen if I was on the same plane with Connor McGregor, “they wrote.

In October, Kat Kamalani named the most contaminated with bacteria and therefore dangerous places on board during the coronavirus pandemic. So, first of all, in her opinion, passengers should avoid frequent contact with surfaces directly in the seating area – for example, with the pockets of the seats in front.