The story of the Brazilian Curlon, who popularized a new kind of dribbling

The emergence of a video hosting service called YouTube has radically changed all areas of everyday life, and football was no exception. Schoolchildren now shared cool football tricks not via Bluetooth, but simply threw off each other a link to the video they liked. In those days, everyone could feel like a little scout, scouting potential newcomers to the club.

The main characters of these videos were the Brazilian representatives of Joga Bonito. Of course, Ronaldinho stood apart – everyone remembers

Nike with the crossbar challenge? But his compatriot, who was just starting his professional career and popularized a special dribbling technique, was peeping at Ronnie’s pedestal with might and main. This compatriot was Curlon Moura Sousa.

Curlon popularized the “seal dribbling” technique

Curlon made his debut for his native Cruisero in 2006 as an 18-year-old junior. But his story began a year earlier – at the South American Youth Championship U17. Then the “Selesao” gathered a powerful line-up with Marcelo, Renato Augusto, future army player Ramon and Zenit Mauricio. It was Kerlon who led this gang. The Brazilians won the tournament, having suffered only one defeat – the minimum lost to Paraguay. Curlon himself became the top scorer of the championship, scoring 8 goals.

Cruzeiro couldn’t ignore the talented midfielder, and a year later he made his debut for the first team. Immediately, Curlon became one of the brightest football players in the championship. The reason for this was his repeated use of “seal dribble” or “fokinya”.

The essence of this technique was that the player tossed the ball up and promoted it by chasing it over his head. At the same time, Curlon was not a headless dribbler, embarking on a dribble to the detriment of team action. He had good field vision and kick.

The fans in the stands and at the computer monitors were thrilled by the actions of the Brazilian. The coach openly encouraged his players to play through Curlon. According to the classics, there was news about the interest from Manchester United, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and others.

Only the defenders were not delighted. It was almost impossible to take the ball away from the prodigy. Opponents could only foul. One of the highlights of Curlon’s career is precisely the episode of breaking the rules on him.

Curlon once received an elbow in the face for a reception, infuriating an opponent

In 2007 Cruzeiro played against Atletico Mineiro. The matches of these teams are already saturated with a long history of rivalry, so Curlon also added fuel to the fire. Having received the ball on the right flank, the midfielder traditionally tossed the ball, began to strike it over his head, trying to easily break into the opponent’s penalty area.

Atletico defender Diego Coelho was opposed – he drove his elbow in the face of Curlon, for which he instantly received a red. It is interesting that immediately after the foul, Diego, along with his teammates, began to express something to the knocked out opponent. That’s how much Curlon got his opponents.

“I made a stupid mistake with the Cruzeiro boy, and it’s ironic. At that time, I had nothing to talk about. They criticized me a lot, carried nonsense about me, and then called and apologized. In my opinion, aggression is the wrong thing to do. But people who have never participated in the derby between Atlético and Cruzeiro cannot know what the game is like. I don’t regret it, but I don’t support it either. Football is a ball lying on the ground, it should be a beautiful and non-violent game, ”Coelho recalled in 2015.

As a result, Diego was suspended for five matches and divided Curlon’s career into “before” and “after” by his violation.

The Brazilian moved to Italy, but failed – Mourinho did not believe in the traumatic player

After this incident, the Brazilian began to use “seal dribbling” much less often, preferring standard feints. Also, the footballer’s game was affected by injuries – in 2008, Curlon began in a hospital bed due to a ruptured cruciate ligament.

The midfielder missed over six months and returned to the field in August. But it was not the same Curlon at all. This was understood by the management of Cruzeiro, who agreed to sell the pupil to Inter Milan in transit through Chievo for a paltry 1.2 million euros. The move was organized by the notorious Mino Raiola, who received 80% of the player’s rights from the EMS Sigma Pharma agency.

Mino Raiola Photo: Getty Images

His debut season in Italy for Chievo was a failure and countless injuries. As a result, Curlon played 4 matches and scored 0 goals.

Then he came to Jose Mourinho at Inter. The Portuguese was just preparing the Milanese for the legendary treble of the 2009/10 season. However, the newly arrived player immediately found out what was not included in the coach’s plans.

“I remember one day I arrived and saw Mourinho calling about eight to ten players in the room. Among them were Crespo, Vieira, Dacour, Jimenez and others. He sat in front of everyone and was very honest and frank. In essence, he told them that he was not counting on them and that he would not need their help. I was sitting outside the room. After talking with them, Mourinho called me and said that he wanted to talk to me in private. He asked me if I speak Italian, and I said: “Of course, but if you like, we can speak in Portuguese” – it’s still our native language. ”

“We are in Italy, so we will speak Italian,” he replied, and then said that I was not part of his plans either. He said that I can continue to train separately from the others, if I want, because I have a contract, “- shared Curlon.

Mario Balotelli and Jose Mourinho Photo: Imago

The player still managed to conduct several trainings with Inter, including with the main brawler of football at the beginning of the 10s, Mario Balotelli. In an interview, Curlon recalled those times: “He [Балотелли] it was a habit to come to training before everyone else and urinate on the boots of all the players. ” After such tricks, Curlon fled in horror to Ajax, away from Mario.

Kerlon was unable to play in either the Netherlands or Slovakia

The then coach of the Amsterdamites, Martin Jol, was not shy about the rave reviews of the newcomer. “I am pleased with the acquisition of a player like Curlon.” Perhaps that is why the Brazilian was transferred to the double and never made his debut for the main team of Ajax.

Upon returning to Inter, Curlon suffered a knee injury and missed the preseason with Rafa Benitez. After the restoration of Curlon, they began to send on leases to Brazil, but even there he could not find himself. In 2012, the contract with the Italians came to an end. Curlon went on a voyage across continents, playing in Japan, the United States and again in Brazil.

The last club of Kerlon was Spartak Trnava, which the Brazilian joined at the beginning of 2017. He played only 4 matches and the Slovak club decided not to renew the midfielder. Curlon spent several months in free agent status until he retired in October.

“Six major knee surgeries, all involving cruciate ligaments. I played, trained at a high level and felt severe muscle pain. It was exhausting until I called my wife and said, “I can’t take this anymore,” Curlon said in an interview. The footballer announced his decision to a Brazilian journalist via WhatsApp.

Kerlon founded his own football academy and named it after Fokigny

But Curlon did not leave football for good. In 2018, he and his family moved to the United States, where he opened a football school called Seal Soccer Academy, which directly refers to the ex-footballer’s signature dribbling.

“I work with sports management and exchange students. We send athletes to participate in various programs in Europe, the USA and do business with high-class professional athletes, ”said Curlon.

The academy accepts mainly Brazilians. In the future, they get the opportunity to learn English, train every day and show off their technique in front of Curlon himself. And soon they leave for the best college teams.

“Seal dribbling” was used back in the 90s in Italy, and later the reception was opened in Belarus

Contrary to the opinion of the majority, it was not Curlon who invented the Fokinho. First recorded use of this technique

in the 1989/90 UEFA Cup semifinal match between Fiorentina and Werder Bremen. Forward of the Florentines Marco Nappi was not afraid to get in the head from rivals, rapping and dragging the ball over his head across the field.

It seemed that in modern football there were no madmen who were ready to risk their health and make such a daring trick. But the Belarusian championship is still capable of surprising. In 2020, the Brazilian Lipé Veloso, who played for Torpedo BelAZ, tested the Fokinho on Dmitry Bach from BATE. As a result, Lipa got not only in the legs from the opponent. His own coach, Yuri Puntus, in a fatherly way, scolded the Brazilian for his insolence.

But in general, Curlon was never able to promote this technique to the masses. “I do not know [почему никто не использует прием]… I would like to see more of him. The fan loves this kind of dribbling. Football is increasingly based on strength and performance. I think we are a little lost, ”the Brazilian complained.

Unfortunately, Kerlon remained one of the many highlight heroes. Along with Hashim Mastur, Adel Taarabt and other ball wizards.

