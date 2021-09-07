The timing of when bitcoin will rise in price by more than 400%

MOSCOW, 1 SEP – PRIME. Raul Pal, a former employee of the investment bank Goldman Sachs and CEO of Real Vision, predicted that the price of bitcoin will rise to $ 250-400 thousand next year (an increase of 431-751% from current levels), and the cost of Ethereum will reach $ 20 thousand. (up 471% from current levels). This is reported by RBC.

The expert assessed the growth opportunities of Ethereum and Bitcoin

Pal believes that the cycle of active growth of the main cryptocurrency will last about three months, as a result of which the coin will be able to increase its price by five times. “The rise in the bitcoin rate is also facilitated by the rise in inflation in the United States,” explained the head of Real Vision.

Pal also noted that the amount of Ethereum is decreasing every day. According to him, part of the altcoin offer is already blocked in the field of decentralized finance (DeFI and the sector of non-fungible tokens (NFT)

“There remains about 11% of the total amount of Ethereum, and it is decreasing every day. Demand is growing exponentially. The only result is an exponential rise in prices,” summed up the CEO of Real Vision.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.