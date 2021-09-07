“This is a transfer of my whole life, another world,” Kofrie reports about Spartak – Football

Defender Maximiliano Kofrie shared his impressions after moving to Spartak.

“If I hadn’t caught this chance, today I would have regretted it and asked myself a thousand questions. This option is not provided twice. The transfer to Spartak is the transfer of my whole life, I had to agree.

I do not want to denigrate Belgian football, where I did not know what it was like to play in a top club, but Spartak is a different world. The difference in everything – the infrastructure, the work of the club, the pace of training – is the size of the abyss.

At Spartak everything is done so that the player can concentrate exclusively on football and not think about anything else. Foreign footballers have drivers who bring them to trainings.

I would be lying if I said that the financial aspect was not important to me, but it was not the key one. I will play in the big championship, and in the Europa League we will face Napoli, Leicester and Legia. Playing in European cups is my childhood dream.

I know that there will be a lot of competition for me. It will require constant progress, but I worked on myself every day to get into a big club. And such a moment has come. I will probably need time to adapt too. It will be cold in winter, but I’ll get used to it, ”the 24-year-old Belgian said in an interview with La Province.

“Maybe this is a mistake. Maybe not gain. ” Even the Spartak gendir doubts that Kofrie is a strong player