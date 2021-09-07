Tina Kunakey, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner at the Jacquemus show in Paris

Tina Kunaki
Last night, the new Jacquemus collection was shown at the Cité du Cinéma film studio in Saint-Denis in the north of Paris. Bella Hadid, who was recently seen at the designer’s fitting, and Kendall Jenner appeared on the podium, and among the guests was Tina Kunaki, who had already returned to France from Spain.
Kendall Jenner
Bella Hadid
Tina Kunaki
Famous for his picturesque fashion shows in lavender and wheat fields, Simon Port Jacquemus decided to gather everyone indoors this time.
I wanted to focus on clothes, silhouettes, color, fabrics, details and energy of the models. I wanted the scenery this time to be minimalistic and clear, so that they abstractly convey the nature of the mountains, which served as the inspiration for this collection,
– explained the designer before the show.
Kendall Jenner
Bella Hadid
Adut Akech
Mika Arganaraz
Jill KortlevImaan HammamRihanna van Rompuy
Mona Tugard
Leon Dame
The line includes both ultrashort tops, already familiar to the designer’s corporate identity, which have long been loved by instadives, and more modest clothes like shirts, long skirts and windbreakers, inspired by hiking equipment.
However, among this assortment there are potential hits for lovers of spectacular shots, for example, cropped pastel-colored sheepskin coats and bright down jackets. Among the accessories it is worth paying attention to the updated line of bags and fur mules.
Show guests
Tina Kunaki
Tina Kunakey and Simone Port JacquemusAmina Muaddi and Simone Port JacquemusRosaliaKarin RoitfeldJeanne DamasFay Khadra