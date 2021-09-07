Tomi Lamsa – about the defeat of Metallurg, the game of Sharychenkov and the removal of Mukhamadullin

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lamsa commented on the victory over Metallurg (7: 2) in the KHL regular championship match.

– It was an incredible match. We played against a strong opponent and scored seven goals. The key to victory was that all four links were doing great. We are very pleased with the way Sharychenkov played, he made several important rescues. Pimenov, Bashkirov, Pustozerov showed themselves great and showed a game of the KHL level.

– Why did Sharychenkov play today? Do you have a plan for how long he will play in the season?

– Both goalkeepers must be ready. We decided to give him a chance to play. How many percent, which of the goalkeepers will play, I cannot say. Both of our goalkeepers are strong.

– Rate Mukhamadullin’s game. He had two deletions.

– Mukhamadullin, first of all, is a very talented young defender. Let me remind you that he had a slight injury, after which he went to the national team. He had a crumpled preseason that kept him from rolling into the season just yet.

– How psychologically difficult was it to play, remembering the Lokomotiv tragedy that happened a year ago?

– It was not easy. When you wake up and see this news, you realize that 10 years have passed. This left a certain mark.

– During the away series, the team showed that they had four strong links. How will you find room for players to recover from injury?

– The key is that even despite the injuries we have these four links. We have good competition within the team. Plus, do not forget that we have a long season and our long bench will help us, – GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports Lamsa as saying.

