Top 5 Laptops for Students in 2021

The new school year for many has come quite unexpectedly, as often happens. Nevertheless, more responsible people prefer to prepare in advance, choosing convenient tools and related accessories for the correct organization of the process of comprehending new knowledge.

Regardless of the degree of education received, one of the indispensable tools will be laptops. Of course, the range of models in terms of cost and capabilities is incredible, the segment is actively growing. But what if you have a vigorous laptop with discrete graphics GeForce RTX 30, or even with support for RTX Studio from NVIDIA? Now we will tell you.

Why NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30?

First of all, RTX (real-time raytracing) graphics cards are renowned for the fantastic visual experience gained from supported games, which are steadily expanding. Not to mention, advanced processing and 2x FPS when gaming with NVIDIA DLSS and faster responsiveness and lightning-fast response time with NVIDIA Reflex technology. The aforementioned graphics adapters are head and shoulders above their non-RTX counterparts and are a must for a modern performance laptop.

But this does not mean that only gamers will benefit from the new disruptive technology. The new generation of RTX graphics cards with the arrangement of tensor and RTX cores provides a tangible increase in performance and data processing speed, not least thanks to advanced artificial intelligence. AI algorithms are now being implemented everywhere in all popular applications and accelerate routine calculations.

Regardless of the cost of the model, you can count on the optimal set of characteristics, and in the case of RTX Studio – on screens with high-quality calibration and faster SSDs of impressive size, plus a lot. Let’s talk about the features of the technology using examples of cool models of modern laptops.

In the segment up to 100,000 rubles, you can already find laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. The MSI GF65 metal case contains an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for laptops with 6 GB of virtual memory, 512 GB SSD, 8 GB of RAM with an additional free expansion slot and a screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It is clear that the processor is not the most modern, but even this set of “hardware” is quite enough for productive applications.

RTX technologies will speed up the processing of computations, and with NVIDIA Broadcast, it will improve sound and video during remote educational video conferencing using artificial intelligence: no ambient noise or sudden repairs at a neighbor’s will not distract any of the participants in the video call. Of course, after school, you can and worthily play AAA games, as in all laptops on the above chart.

Let’s not go far from relatively inexpensive laptops, because there is a cool ASUS TUF Dash F15: 16 GB of RAM (expandable up to 32 GB), a modern Intel Core i7 processor of the 11th generation, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 video card for laptops and a 512 GB SSD. An IPS-screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, combined with hardware capabilities, provides the fastest response to user commands, and the graphics capabilities will allow you to confidently engage in even 3D design. Perhaps one of the best combinations of price and performance for your money.

Other vendors are not lagging behind. The same Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with its strict design and fantastic keyboard will easily fit into absolutely all scenarios, from AAA gaming to work in the fields of computer science, economics and data analysis. Arrays of data are processed faster, algorithms of deep and machine learning allow faster processing of natural language and large tables with data. Responsible for this are NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 tensor cores for laptops, 512 TB of disk space on an SSD, 16 GB of RAM and a fast AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor are to help. The excellent set is completed by a display with a diagonal of 16 inches. Great ergonomics and powerful hardware, not a laptop – a dream.

Moving on to the heavy artillery, namely the RTX Studio certified models. Such laptops and PCs, due to the combination of RTX graphics and proprietary Studio drivers, further accelerate work with graphics processing, content creation, video editing and similar tasks. For example, with the MSI Creator Z16 laptop, you can confidently work with graphic editors: Lightroom, Photoshop, Premier Pro, DaVinci Resolve, there are many examples, more than 70 applications. A large, high-resolution, 120Hz refresh rate screen will be just right, as will Intel’s powerful 11th generation processor, 16GB of RAM expandable up to 64GB. The strict design of the model will fit into any workspace and will not give out a powerful gaming component in any way.

There are also absolutely ultimatum solutions, for example – Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED XD. Judge for yourself: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card for laptops with 8 GB of virtual memory, close to the top-end 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, OLED screen with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of permanent memory. It is a whole workstation that can easily handle the most complex projects and applications, rendering complex effects, 3D visualization and interactive design.

Output

All the features described are in one way or another inherent in every laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics on board. Any such laptop will definitely be in place for demanding applications and content processing tasks, complex computing, scientific modeling, and a wide range of tasks that students with STEM specializations often face – science, information technology, engineering and math technology. So you can work well and play well, everything you need is provided by the new generation of graphics from NVIDIA.