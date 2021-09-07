Trusova is not allowed to the Grand Prix in the USA – Rambler / sport

Russian athletes may miss one of the Grand Prix stages – Skate America – due to problems with the issuance of American visas. The US Embassy in Moscow has suspended the issuance of all types of visas, except diplomatic ones. According to the Ministry of Sports, this could lead to the fact that Russian athletes will not be able to take part in important qualifying tournaments before the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which starts on February 4, 2022.

The information that Russian figure skaters have a problem with obtaining visas was confirmed by the Director General of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (FFKKR) Alexander Kogan.

“There is such a problem. The federation is doing everything possible for the skaters to perform at (Grand Prix stage) Skate America, ”Sport24 quotes Kogan.

As part of the Russian women’s national team at the Grand Prix stage, Alexandra Trusova, who is called the main favorite of the tournament, as well as the debutantes of the adult season, Daria Usacheva and Ksenia Sinitsyna, should perform. In addition to them, the Japanese women Kaori Sakamoto and Satoko Miyahara, as well as the hostess of the competition Brady Tennell and the Korean Yang Yu, who can seriously compete with the Russians, have entered the competition. At the same time, one should not forget that Trusova – “Russian Rocket” – has a serious weapon in her arsenal – quadruple jumps. At the World Championships in Stockholm, the skater declared five quadruple jumps in the free program, which allowed her, after an unsuccessful short run, to win a medal – she became the third.

Moreover, Trankov himself on Instagram clarified that he could not be with his students in the United States due to the lack of a visa.

“There are a lot of calls and messages about why I am not at the US competition with my beloved Evgenia and Vladimir. Everything is very simple, there are no conspiracies, there are no pitfalls and currents – I just do not have a visa to the United States. It is almost impossible to get it now due to the cooling of relations between our countries and, of course, the coronavirus infection, ”he said.

In a commentary to !, Trankov confirmed that his charges do not have visa problems that the rest of the team has.

The absence of Russian figure skaters at such an important pre-Olympic start can seriously affect their preparation, especially considering that not long before that another Grand Prix stage was canceled – in Beijing.

This decision was made by the organizers in connection with the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, due to the very limited number of international flights to all entry cities in China and the corresponding preventive restrictions due to COVID-19, the bubble concept cannot be fully realized. ISU regrets that holding this stage of the Figure Skating Grand Prix, the Cup of China, is not viable at this time, ”the ISU website says.

There are only six Grand Prix stages in adult figure skating, and they are traditionally held by the USA (Skate America), Canada (Skate Canada), China (Cup of China), France (Internationaux de France), Russia (Cup of Russia), Japan ( NHK Trophy), plus the Grand Prix final is held at the end of the year. Each of these tournaments is an important part of preparing athletes for the World Championships and the Olympics.

It should be noted that Russians faced problems with obtaining American visas not only in figure skating. After the brilliantly held Olympics in Tokyo, Russian athlete Maria Lasitskene was unable to obtain an American visa to take part in the next stage of the Diamond League in Eugene. Together with the Olympic champion, Angelica Sidorova, who won a silver award in Tokyo, remained without admission to the United States. Both athletes perform in neutral status and at the Tokyo Games were the only representatives of Russia in athletics who managed to climb the podium.