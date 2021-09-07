UFC ring girl Arianni Celeste to Khabib Nurmagomedov: “You will respect me”

Ringgirl Arianni Celeste turned to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who criticized the work of her profession.
“I have worked in this industry for 15 years, and I realized that in such cases it is easier not to worry. During these 15 years, we were more than just girls in the ring – we dedicated that time to promoting the UFC and showed love and respect for our loyal fans by traveling around the world and performing in front of them. And although the world has changed a lot now, I feel energy and love when I meet an audience. It took me 15 years of hard work and dedication to:
1) To become an absolutely independent wealthy woman who is not afraid to take risks and build her future.
2) Invest in real estate and become the owner of three properties, one of them in Los Angeles, which is very expensive.
- Khabib called ring girls the most unnecessary people in MMA.
- The real name of 35-year-old Arianni Celeste is Penelope Lopez. She made her debut as a UFC ring girl in 2006.
