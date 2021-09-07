“Ukrainian clubs do not need people with Russian passports.” Zotov – on the influence of politics on football

Rubin defender Georgy Zotov spoke about the difficulties for football players in the context of the political conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Let us remind you that at the moment of the inception of tension in the Donbass, Zotov played for the Donetsk Metallurg.

“I only saw what was happening in Donetsk. We spent most of our time there. People walked around the city, fully equipped, with machine guns and helmets, in bulletproof vests. They were just patrolling the streets of the city. There were some rallies in the central square, but at that time there were still a few. The airport was closed. Or rather, not so, it was open, but only domestic flights flew. And from Russia my wife could not fly to me. And then we could not fly out, at the end of the season we had to go through Dnepropetrovsk.

The fact that you shouldn’t stay in Ukraine was clear from the news. I watched the Ukrainian news, and it became clear that the conflict was with Russia. Therefore, I understood that people with a Russian passport in clubs, let’s say, are not needed. In my opinion, not a single Russian remained in the championship for the next season. It was clear that nothing positive was expected. Maybe someone would have treated well, but most … it was not worth exacerbating and risking yourself, “Business Online quotes Zotov as saying.