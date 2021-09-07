US Open – 2021: Daniil Medvedev made it to the 1/2 finals, beating his fifth opponent in a row in less than 2 hours

Daniil Medvedev already in the 1/2 finals of the US Open! The Russian at the current tournament has dealt with five opponents in a row. In the quarterfinals, he lost one set, but threw the wheel to the Dutchman Botik van de Sandshulpwho made so much noise in New York.





At the US Open – 2021, only Daniil Medvedev made it to the quarter-finals stage. However, all four of our top 30 men have contributed to the unique achievement. This year, in all four Grand Slam tournaments, at least one Russian has reached at least the top eight. At the Australian Open, there were three of our guys in the quarter finals – Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev, at Roland Garros – Medvedev, at Wimbledon – Karen Khachanov and at the US Open – again Medvedev. For the first time, Russian tennis players on all “Helmets” reached at least a quarter of the finals in 2001. Evgeny Kafelnikov was in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and Roland Garros, Marat Safin – at Wimbledon, and together they made it to the semi-finals of the US Open.





Medvedev in this tournament was the only tennis player who, on the way to the quarterfinals, did not give up a set to his opponents. In addition, he spent the least time on the court – 7 hours 27 minutes. Moreover, each of his matches was completed in less than 2 hours. In fairness, we note that Daniel was lucky with the grid. So far, he has only met a seeded opponent in the 4th round – Daniel Evans from Great Britain (24). At the same time, such formidable competitors in the half of Medvedev’s grid as Tsitsipas, Rublev, Shvartsman have already covered their rackets.





Daniil’s rival in the quarter-finals was unexpectedly 25-year-old Dutchman Botik van de Sandshulp, who made his way to the main draw through qualification. On the way to the quarterfinals, Botik unexpectedly knocked out such highly seeded opponents as Casper Ruud (8) and Diego Schwartzman (11) and on 7 matches, taking into account qualifications, spent much more time than Medvedev – 19 hours 37 minutes.





The Dutchman, who is now 117th in the ATP rankings, will move to 62nd, that is, 55 positions thanks to his successful performance at the current US Open. Interestingly, Botik has already earned almost as much prize money in New York as in his entire previous career – $ 425,000. Medvedev prepared well for the match with van de Sandshulp: “Definitely here, in New York, there are many surprises, maybe even more than on other Helmets. Although at such competitions they are always there. I watched Botik’s match with Shvartsman up to 5: 4 in the third set, and then I went to play myself. I really thought that he would finish the meeting in three sets, but when I finished my match, I was told that he had just finished, but still won. This is impressive. I saw him several matches before, I remember that he played with Karen Khachanov in Melbourne, he had a matchball. I saw him train several times. I know how he plays. I know he can play well. I saw it here too – he chose very good tactics against Diego. He was ubiquitous on the court. I will prepare tactically with my coach. When I serve well and play well, I know that it is not easy to play against me. He has several matches under his belt, he is tired. I’m going to try to use that and win. “

Daniel immediately got down to business, crushing the opponent with a tempo and sweeping combinations all over the court, and made a break. However, for the time being, the Russian’s own presentation did not fail. Soon he was leading with two breaks – 5: 1. However, then, unexpectedly for the Russian, the opponent turned on the speed, began to play more actively, and caught Medvedev on mistakes and did not allow him to serve for the set – 5: 3. Nevertheless, this did not bother Daniel – he grabbed onto someone else’s game and took him from the 4th setball – 6: 3 in 38 minutes. The Russian played the next game in one breath. The tennis players played for only 23 minutes, and Medvedev for the second time in the tournament threw the wheel to his opponent – 6: 0. As in the 3rd round match with Pablo Andujar…

Before the third set, Botik unexpectedly called the doctor to the court. The Dutchman had his thigh massaged for a very long time. As it turned out, this pause did him good. And Medvedev, on the contrary, lost the thread of the game – in the first game he escaped from three break points, and in the fifth he could not keep his serve, and the opponent took the lead – 3: 2. Van de Sandshulp confidently took his games and brought the party to victory – 6: 4. So Daniel lost a set for the first time in the entire tournament. The fourth game was played in an equal fight. Not a single tennis player could gain an advantage for a long time. The boat began to shorten more often, and Daniel could not keep up with such balls. In addition, the Dutchman made good use of the serve-to-the-net tactic. We add that the tennis players in the match were clearly hindered by the shadow that fell on part of the Arthur Ashe Arena court. It was also necessary to adapt to these changing conditions. In the 10th game, the Russian was able to reach the first break point and matchball at the same time. But van de Sandshulp did not flinch and averted the threat – 5: 5. Daniel got his second chance through the game, and he took it! 6: 3, 6: 0, 4: 6, 7: 5 in 2 hours 23 minutes.

This is how our guy made his way to the top four at the US Open for the third year in a row. Amazing stability! In 2019, he played in the decisive match and lost Rafael Nadal, lost in the semifinals in 2020 Dominic Tim… How will it be this time? The rival of the Russian in the 1/2 finals of the 2021 draw will be determined in the battle of two promising talents. 21 year old Felix Auger-Aliassim from Canada will meet with an 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaras Garfia…