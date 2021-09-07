US Open, women’s grid, results, latest news, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, instagram – September 7, 2021

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova remained the last Russian woman in the US Open women’s draw – 2021. Tokyo Olympic champion in mixed doubles on New York courts reached the 1/8 finals, where she was waiting for the fourth racket of the world Czech Karolina Plishkova…

The favorite of the match was obvious, but the first set was an equal fight. Although it all started sadly for the Russian woman – she gave her first serve. But in the next game I made a reverse break. Further, the rivals went exactly. The matter came to a logical score of 5: 5, but the tie-break still did not happen: Pavlyuchenkova lost on serve at the decisive moment, gave the Czech woman a triple setball, played two of them, but made a mistake in length at the decisive moment.

The Russian woman started the second set gorgeous. In the game, which lasted more than ten minutes, and the score was “exactly” 5 times, Pavlyuchenkova made a break. But at the same time, she managed to give her serve in the next game. After that, everything proceeded according to the scenario of the first batch. The calm opponents took their serve up to the score 5: 4 in favor of Plishkova. And at that moment our tennis player gave up slack (yes, at the most decisive moment). The mistakes of the Russian woman allowed the Czech to take the game, set, match and a ticket to the quarterfinals.

Although the game was almost equal. See:

Asy – 5: 4 in favor of Plishkova;

double errors – 5: 5;

breaks – 4: 2 in favor of Plishkova.

It’s just that the fourth racket of the world was competently going at decisive moments.

In any case, getting into the fourth round of the US Open is a success for Pavlyuchenkova. Anastasia did not reach this stage in New York for 10 years. She is now experiencing the second peak of her career. In the quarterfinals, Pliskova will play with the winner of the pair Maria Sakkari (Greece) – Bianca Andreescu (Canada).

The only Russian in the singles grids of the US Open remains Daniil Medvedev, who on September 7 will play a quarterfinal match against the 117th racket of the world from Holland Botik van de Sandshul. The meeting will start at 19:00 Moscow time.