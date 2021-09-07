Verstappen: I foresee Monza is better suited to Mercedes

Max Verstappen commented on the results of the home race in Zandvoort, where he won a convincing victory, and also spoke about the preparation for the Italian Grand Prix…

Q: You returned to the championship leaders after a flawless performance at the Dutch Grand Prix in front of the stands filled with your passionate fans. How are you?

Max Verstappen: It is unlikely that in Zandvoort one could dream of more, but now we are paying all attention to preparing for the weekend in Monza. Until the Italian Grand Prix, there is very little left, the rivalry in the championship is very sharp, so you can celebrate success later, but now it was important to rest a little.

Q: The Orange Army chanted your name all weekend. Did you feel the increased pressure, especially on Sunday, when you had to fight with two Mercedes drivers?

Max Verstappen: People always think that the riders are experiencing more pressure in their home Grand Prix, but personally I only found it more fun. Sitting behind the wheel, you do not think that you must necessarily perform successfully, because in Formula 1 you must always perform at a high level, so there is no difference in this regard.

In terms of pressure, nothing changes for me, it does not depend on whether the race is on the home track or somewhere else. Of course, everyone expects a lot from you, so it’s nice to be successful, all the more nice to win in front of the Royal Family.

The whole team worked just fine. Tactically, we acted very correctly, but I understand that it will not be so every weekend. Therefore, the team must continue to work, continue to attack, because there are still many races ahead.

Q: Historically, the Monza circuit has not always been favored by Red Bull Racing. What are your expectations for the coming weekend?

Max Verstappen: I foresee that Monza is more suitable for Mercedes, because in previous years it was not the best track for us, but this season we are more competitive, so it is difficult to make predictions. If we continue to do what we are doing, we work harmoniously and effectively with the whole team, without losing sight of any little things, then we can achieve success.

However, Mercedes may have a top speed advantage. In theory, the track at Monza does not seem difficult, but in fact it is very difficult to drive a good circle there due to the fact that the car is set for minimum downforce. There are long braking zones, and the car drives a lot on the highway.

In addition, there is uneven surface and old asphalt, but the Italian fans love racing and Formula 1. Naturally, Tifozi mostly support Ferrari, but they just love F1, so it’s always nice to feel this energy.

Q: Red Bull Racing is second in the constructors’ championship. How do you think you can achieve an advantage at this stage of the championship?

Max Verstappen: I don’t think that now we or Mercedes have a noticeable advantage. In Zandvoort, our cars were close in speed, this could be seen in qualifying and in the race – Lewis pressed me throughout the entire distance, which meant that we could not afford to make mistakes on the track, in the pit lane or in the pit. wall – and the team acted flawlessly.

I think that success can be achieved due to some nuances. Preparing for the next weekend, the team must work very carefully with the settings, trying to pay attention to the smallest details – this is what can allow to add.