Viner-Usmanova appreciated the withdrawal of the Israeli national team from the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships | News | News

The results at the Olympic Games in Tokyo completely satisfied the Israeli rhythmic gymnastics team, now they do not want to strain. This opinion was expressed on September 7 by the President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics and the head coach of the Russian national team Irina Viner-Usmanova.

Thus, she commented on the fact that the Israeli national rhythmic gymnastics team, which won gold at the Games, withdrew from the world championship in this sport.

“Their performance at the Olympics has caused a lot of different gossip in the networks and periodicals. They retreated and live this year in peace. I know that the group exercise coach no longer works with the Israel national team. Probably, they individually came to this decision. This whole situation is called – retreated, which was required to prove! ” – said Viner-Usmanova, quoted by Sport-Express.

Also, the head coach of the Russian national team added that there is no talk of revenge for the 2020 Olympics, since the Russian woman Dina Averina, in her opinion, won the Olympics.

“Revenge? What are you talking about? We weren’t going to take any revenge. I am not a revanchist and I never take any revenge! It’s not about me! Averina definitely won the Olympic Games. The question is that they did not allow her to do this, ”concluded Usmanova-Viner.

Earlier on Tuesday, it became known that the entire Israeli rhythmic gymnastics team withdrew from the upcoming 2021 World Cup in Japan. The decision was explained by the fact that “gymnasts need rest” in order to better prepare for the next starts.

On August 7, artistic gymnast Averina lost in the individual all-around final to the representative of Israel, Lina Ashram, who won the highest standard.

The work of the judges during the all-around finals in rhythmic gymnastics was criticized. During the competition, the Russian delegation several times filed protests against judges Dina and Arina Averin, but only one of them was satisfied.

The Russian Olympic Committee formed and sent a request for refereeing to FIG. However, the International Gymnastics Federation refused to provide video analysis and protocols on the results of the performance of the Russians. The FIG stated that the judging in the Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions was not biased. The organization noted that they are satisfied with the work of qualified and impartial judges.