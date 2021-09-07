Viner-Usmanova called the decision on the non-participation of Israeli gymnasts in the World Cup expected

The decision of the Israeli national rhythmic gymnastics team not to take part in the World Championship (WCH) could be expected, the head coach of the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team Irina Viner-Usmanova told RIA Novosti. Earlier it was reported that the Israeli team was struck off the list of countries participating in the World Cup. The Israeli Gymnastics Association said that the decision not to participate in the World Cup for Olympic champion Lina Ashram was made even before the Olympics for professional reasons.

“The national team of Israel decided not to participate, which was required to be proved. How did I react to their refusal? No, I assumed it, ”said Ms. Viner-Usmanova, who is also the president of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Israeli Lina Ashram won the gold medal in the all-around competition at the Olympic Games. Russian woman Dina Averina became the second, although Ashram dropped the tape in one of her performances. The Russian side expressed disagreement with the decision of the judges, but it was not revised.

Israel coach Ella Samofalova and coach Linoy Ashram Ayelet Zusman rejected the suggestion that the decision not to go to the World Cup was due to the consequences of the scandal due to refereeing at the Olympic Games. “No, no connection!” – they answered the question of the “Details” publication, whether the non-participation of Ashram is connected with “mass hysteria unleashed by Russian sports functionaries.”

“The World Championship will be missed not only by Lina, but also by Nicole Zelikman, and our entire team, which participates in group exercises,” Ms Samofalova explained the situation with non-participation in the World Cup. two gymnasts. If the team does not participate in the group exercises, then only one gymnast can be entered. “

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) refused to show video analysis of the performances of athletes and the protocols of the scoring at the Olympics. Earlier, the FIG said that it had not identified any irregularities in the work of the judges who gave gold to Israeli Lina Ashram.

