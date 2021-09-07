Volleyball, European Championship: the Russian men’s team beat the Spanish team, match report

The Russian men’s team has played its best match at the European Volleyball Championship so far. In Tampere, the team Tuomasa Sammelvuo confidently beat the Spanish national team, but still managed to give the opponent one game. Perhaps this failure angered our guys so much that then they simply swept the Spaniards off the court.

Such a match for our team, which is difficult to pick up its rhythm at the European Championship, was simply necessary. The guys needed to feel confident, to show what they really can on the set. The rival, of course, is not North Macedonia, which has yet to be played, but the golden days of the Spaniards are far behind.

By and large, there was only one player in their roster who could cause problems – the diagonal Andres Villena… But the dependence of Ricardo Maldonado’s charges on their leader was too strong. And Villena is far from Egor Klyuka, and not even a reserve diagonal of the Russian national team Kirill Klets… The Spaniard tried, attacked a lot, but he was only enough for two sets.





And after two sets the match was a draw! With an excellent attacking play, a cool block, a strong reception and good serves, our guys did not drag so much in defense and made a lot of their own mistakes. As a result, the first game was won 25:20, and the second was given away with the same score. Moreover, in the second set, Sammelvuo spent two time-outs by the middle of the game, trying to convince the charges that they should play more confidently. Did not help.

But the loss of the set angered our team so much that the next two games ended with a crushing score. It is even difficult to single out someone, because almost everything worked out. But it is simply impossible not to note that Kluka feels more and more confident in the diagonal with each match. Egor became the most productive in the match with the Spaniards, gaining 27 points. And not only with attacks, he scored five points on the block, and added four more with the filing.





Dmitry Volkov again played very reliably on the reception and emotionally and beautifully – in the attack. Have Yaroslava Podlesnykh it didn’t work out in the attack, but Fyodor Voronkov, who replaced him, attacked confidently, helped on the block, and served and received. Sammelvuo at the end of the fourth set released on the site Pavel Tetyukhin, which in previous matches came out only for serving. And the son of the general manager of the Russian national team opened the scoring for the points scored at the European Championship.

Our head coach also gave Kluke a rest, and Pavel Pankov in recent attacks, he only passed to Kirill Klets to give him a feel for the game. And our tall diagonal could not finish off the floor only in the first attack, but did it on the second attempt. And in other cases, he did not leave the Spaniards a single chance.





Perhaps this was the first match in the European Championship in which the Russian national team appeared as a top team. Yes, again it was not without a glitch, but in general, no hassle. At the same time, the Russians have not yet shown their best game. The main thing is that our team is ready to show it in the playoffs. In the end, the French won the Olympics, almost ending the fight in the group stage. The Russian team in the group is left to play only with the Macedonians, who are weaker in level than many teams from our Major League.