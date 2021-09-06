Valery Karpin – about criticism after the game with Cyprus: “We have not lost yet, but imagine what will happen if we lose”

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin commented on the criticism in his address following the results of the match with Cyprus (2: 0), and also spoke about the state of the players before the game with Malta.

– After two matches there was some criticism, some journalists were accused of ordering. Have you heard of this situation?

– I don’t read anything anyway, and now, when I’m in the national team, even more so. But I heard something about it. I didn’t read the criticism, but I heard it, yes. How do I feel? This is part of the job, it was clear that there would be criticism. We have not lost yet, but imagine what will happen if we lose. Over the years, we have developed a habit of not responding to criticism. We need to concentrate on what we are doing. And fix the things we don’t like.

– After Cyprus, you said that the functional state did not allow doing what was needed in the game. Why is that?

– Well, now you go out to play, in how many minutes will you get tired?

– 10-15 minutes.

– Why is that? You haven’t played before, have you?

– Because they are not ready.

– Here. Do you need any more answers? Draw your own conclusions.

– But do you understand why this is so?

– I understand a lot of things, but I cannot speak. Why? Because I can not. I need to train what is.

After five rounds, Valery Karpin’s team scored 10 points and is leading in Group H.

On September 7, the Russians will host Malta at the Otkritie Bank Arena stadium. Watch the live broadcast of the match on the Match TV and Sportbox websites starting from 21:45.

Read also:

A source:

Match TV