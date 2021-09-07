What does Zinedine Zidane do? He could lead PSG and the French national team, but he still does not coach anyone.

The transfer window is closed, the crazy deals and the most anticipated crossings have taken place. Summer 2021 gave fans something that was previously possible only in football simulators.

However, there is a really big off-season transfer failed. In May, Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid. At the very beginning of summer, only the lazy one did not speculate about where Zizu would go. But in a series of dizzying transitions, talk about the future of the French coach disappeared. However, like the ex-coach “Blancos” himself. What were the rumors about the future of the Real Madrid legend and where did Zidane go?

Dream of the French national team

Soon after the announcement of Real Madrid about Zidane’s departure, numerous speculations began to appear in the media about the next place of work of the Frenchman. And the national team has become one of the most popular options. Zizou has said more than once that he loves France and the national team. The President of Madrid, Florentino Perez, also knew about the desire to rule the “tricolors”. Fabrizio Romano tweeted his words.

“Zidane dreams of becoming the coach of the French national team. I am sure he will achieve it. I still really like him. If one day Zinedine wants to return to Real Madrid, then let him know that here, in any case, is his home. “

French fans were looking forward to Ziza in the national team. They started talking about replacing Didier Deschamps even before his collapse at Euro 2020. After the 2018 World Cup, France’s play became incredibly boring. The team more and more often won matches due to the individual skill of individual players, and incomprehensible quarrels began in the locker room. Deschamps never found an approach to the ambitious Mbappa. But Zidane could really reveal the Frenchman – he saw Kilian’s talent back in 2014 and then offered to buy him at Real Madrid. Zinedine could give the team new ideas that it needs so badly.

“This is the person I like. Let’s not list his achievements as a player and coach. One day Zidane will lead the French national team. When? Do not know. Don’t expect any sensations from me, ”said the president of the French Football Federation, Le Greux.

However, Deschamps will rule France at least until the winter of 2022, and rumors about Ziza in the national team disappeared as quickly as they appeared. The national team is not waiting for a coach yet.

In Juventus instead of Pirlo

Another popular theory haunted Zidane immediately after breaking up with Madrid. It was rumored that the Frenchman could lead Juventus and replace Andrea Pirlo, who apparently failed in Turin. The Bianconeri bosses were serious about negotiating with the three-time Champions League winner as coach.

Juve’s management has long wanted to take over the main European trophy, and Zinedine knows everything about winning the big-eared cup. Zidane himself, according to Marca, also really wanted to work in another championship, because his entire coaching career was at the head of Real Madrid.

Why Zinedin did not go to work in Italy is not clear. Turintsy solved the situation with Pirlo with the classic return of Massimiliano Allegri, and Zizu was once again out of work.

League 1 career

Another challenge for Zidane is to lead a team from the French championship. It was rumored that the sheikhs really wanted to see him at Paris Saint-Germain. Like the Juventus bosses, the Parisian rich were inspired by Zidane’s triple Champions League success. And the Frenchman, perhaps, could help keep Kylian Mbappé, who is rushing to Spain, in the team.

After joining Sergio Ramos at PSG, rumors about Zidane have taken on a clearer silhouette. And then the transfer campaign of the Parisians gained tremendous momentum. The transfers of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jorginho Wijnaldum canceled PSG’s plans to change the coach – the team’s budget is simply not enough for his salary, wrote in L’Équipe.

Zizou is still in the crosshairs of the vice-champion of France, because the Paris bosses do not fully believe that Pochettino will cope with an oversaturated roster.

Where did Zidane go?

Why did the rumors around the former Real Madrid coach disappear so quickly? One of the top coaches of our time is out of work, European clubs do not negotiate a contract, and the media no longer draw conspiracy theories. It’s simple – Zidane is not going to work in the 2021/22 season. He took a year off and is gathering his thoughts about the future, which he announced to Libertad Digital.

Zinedine is absorbed in a new project right now. He opened the Zidane Five Club football school. The Frenchman is busy expanding this business, so all his thoughts are still far from working in clubs. Almost all his free time Zidane attends the training of young players and gives advice.

Zizu also just takes a break from coaching, which he does not forget to report on Instagram. The Frenchman actively plays squash, takes pictures during morning jogging with his wife and hangs on snow-white yachts with tanned sons.

