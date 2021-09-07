What Kim Kardashian wears on vacation in Rome

Rome seems to have a magical effect on everyone who comes there. We recently watched Lady Gaga’s fashion makeover on and off the set of House Gucci. Now, Kim Kardashian has arrived in the capital of Italy, which is still difficult to get from Russia.

First of all, the creator of the Skims brand, which is responsible for underwear and leisure clothing for American Olympians, went to inspect the Colosseum. For the walk, Kim chose not the most practical shoes for the cobbled Roman streets – Yeezy wedge flip flops. In general, in this look, the reality star remained true to her style, but chose a deliberately “holiday” option: a knitted Bevza bodysuit, Walter Van Beirendonck running shorts, futuristic Balenciaga sunglasses and a naive Bea Bongiasca choker necklace.

For lunch at the family restaurant Salumeria Roscioli, Kim wore an ultra-short leather wrap (and dragon) mini skirt with sequins from the collaboration between Clio Peppiatt and Annie’s Ibiza, red Prada mules and the world’s smallest cardigan. By the way, it is a good idea to take jersey with you on a trip to any warm country. As the director of the fashion department Olga Dunina advises in the Vogue lecture on summer wardrobe, give preference to cashmere: it will help you out on a cool evening, but it will not be hot in it.

Also in the schedule, Kim had a meeting with Kim Jones on the steps of Fendi headquarters (located, for a moment, in the Palace of Italian Civilization), to which she put on a brown slip and sandals in the style of “gladiators”. But the most interesting point in terms of the star was, perhaps, a trip to the Vatican. The star went there not alone, but together with Kate and Leela Moss. For the occasion, Kim wore a white lace translucent Barragán dress.

Stylist Kim Avigail Collins, who succeeded Veneda Carter, is responsible for all these looks. Do you think this is too much? Yes, perhaps, heels in Rome should be worn very neatly (if worn at all), but combinations of Kim’s images are not trivial, and they are easy to simplify. We show how.

Explore the Colosseum – in shorts and cashmere cardigan

Cashmere cardigan, Khaite, 64306 rubles, farfetch.com; running shorts LZR Pure Pulse from collaboration with Speedo, Toga, 16,994 rubles, farfetch.com; platform sandals, Prada, 65,000 rubles, farfetch.com; Vitamin D necklace, 11,285 rubles, matchesfashion.com

To the Vatican (with Kate and Leela Moss) – in a lace dress

For dinner – in a mini, a cap and “gladiators” with heels

To the Fendi Palace (to meet with Kim Jones) – in combination and short cardigan

For lunch at Salumeria Roscioli – all black and red shoes