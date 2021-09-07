Who is Jen Atkin, Bella Hadid’s and Kylie Jenner’s favorite hairdresser | Vogue Ukraine

Jen Atkin is a celebrity hair stylist and founder of the OUAI brand. Her hairdressing salon and studio, hovering over Hollywood’s Miracle Mile Los Angeles, are always ready for selfies (and shelves)

Jen Atkin is a truly stellar hair stylist. Among her clients are Kim Kardashian with her many celebrity relatives, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chrissy Teigen and so on. The portfolio is impressive too, with multiple Vogue covers. An entrepreneur in spirit, Atkin launched her own brand, OUAI, under which hair care products and perfumes are released. Just the other day, Atkin released a collection of perfumed candles, and among the brand’s bestsellers is the Moave Ghost leave-in conditioner, released in collaboration with Byredo. It smells the same as the perfume of the same name.

In 2020, Jen Atkin published a book with the witty title Blowing My Way To the Top, where she shared her success story. American Allure went to visit Jen to see how her house and studio were arranged.

By design, this is the headquarters of OUAI, the brand founded by Jen Atkin, under which hair care products are released. From the very beginning, this studio served as an extension of her home. The former hair stylist and now head of the cosmetics firm turned to design firm Maison Trouvaille to furnish both spaces. Light furniture, Californian flora – living visual language made the interior more than photogenic. “I wanted this place to be attractive, so that everyone would dream of taking a selfie here,” says Atkin. “And so that people are happy at work.” You could really live in an office. Inside is kombucha and cold coffee, because “everyone needs caffeine.” Outside, the scenery is inspiring, with panoramic windows overlooking Los Angeles LACMA, La Brea Tar Pits, Hollywood, and sometimes, depending on the time of day, overlooking the ocean.

Sometimes Jen preps up, but considers herself to be the girls who wear business casual. “I can come in sweatpants, but adding a blazer to the look makes me feel collected.” Jacket and trousers, Proenza Schouler; shoes, Gucci

The bright spot in Atkin’s minimalist office is a rainbow-colored makeup wall created by professional space organizer Ria Stafford. “These aren’t just show pieces,” Jen explains. “I’ve used every product at least once.”

The OUAI interior is designed to completely reimagine the concept of an office – and go beyond the notion of an ordinary workspace. Atkin says: “I wanted the French spirit to reign here with an admixture of Californian audacity and Tulum.” While the team is working in remote access mode. But even when colleagues return, they will not have a nine to five working day. “I wanted it to be different from The Office,” explains Atkin, who avoided the routine. Her option: flexible hours, natural light flooding the space, bathrooms where soap and lotion smell of scented roses. But most impressive is Atkin’s flowery cosmetics tower, strewn with awards. “I feel happy every time I walk into the office,” she says. Looks like her furry charges, Roo and Chewie, could have said the same. Everything here is worthy of Instagram, but Atkin finds in this the comfort of a second home: “Here I am happy, relaxed, full of delight, hope, pride.”

Workplaces are organized so that it is convenient to create content in case of an unexpected photo session. Atkin puppies – Ru (left) and Chui – demonstrate the functionality of the working area.

