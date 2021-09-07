Who the hockey world has lost. 10 years of the plane crash with the Locomotive – 09/07/2021

A source: RIA News”

In the spring and summer of 2011, Lokomotiv’s management carried out quality work to strengthen the roster. The already powerful selection of players, which was based on the pupils of Yaroslavl hockey and star legionnaires, was strengthened by the Swedish goalkeeper Stefan Liv, experienced defenders from Belarus and Latvia Ruslan Salei and Karlis Skrastins, Czech striker Jan Marek and others. That Lokomotiv was considered almost the strongest in history and was called one of the main contenders for the championship. In the previous season, the team won the bronze medal of the Russian championship.

Trainers

Brad McCrimmon, head coach, 52

He played in the NHL as a defender for almost 20 years. After completing his career, he became a coach. He worked as an assistant at the Islanders, Calgary, Atlanta and Detroit. He headed Lokomotiv at the end of May 2011.

Alexander Karpovtsev, assistant, 41 years old

One of the most famous Russian defenders, gold (1993) and bronze (2005) medalist of the World Championships. He played in the NHL for many years and ended his career in Russia. He also started working as a coach at home.

Igor Korolev, assistant, 41 years old

He played with Karpovtsev for Dynamo, Toronto, Chicago and Lokomotiv as a center forward. Crossed McCrimmon at Phoenix. Finished his career in 2010 in Yaroslavl. The day before the plane crash, he celebrated his 41st birthday.

Goalkeepers

Stefan Liv, 30

Participant of six world championships as part of the Swedish national team, in which he won four medals (gold, silver, two bronzes). In 2006 he became the winner of the Olympics, having played one match in Turin. Moved to Lokomotiv in 2011.

Alexander Vyukhin, 38 years old

One of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Russian championship in the 1990s and 2000s. Moved to Lokomotiv at the end of his career – during the season that preceded the tragedy.

Defenders

Vitaly Anikeenko, 24 years old

A powerful defender who did his immediate duty well and had a strong shot. He regularly played for the junior and youth teams of Russia, won medals at the world championships. He spent his entire short career in Yaroslavl, with the exception of a short business trip to Novokuznetsk.

Mikhail Balandin, 31 years old

He started his professional career in Yaroslavl, but did not establish himself in the first team. He returned to Lokomotiv in 2011 in the status of an established master, one of the best defenders of the defensive plan and twice bronze medalist of the national championship (2003, 2004).

Robert Dietrich, 25

Born in Kazakhstan, played for the German national team, where his family left shortly after the birth of Robert. He had a Russian passport, so he was not considered a legionnaire at Lokomotiv, but he did not manage to play a single match for the team.

Marat Kalimulin, 23 years old

A pupil of the Togliatti “Lada”. Moved to Lokomotiv a year before the tragedy.

Karel Rakhunek, 32 years old

A defender with excellent offensive skills. In the previous season, he became the third scorer of the team (46 points, and taking into account play-off – 59). He was regularly called up to the Czech national team. In its composition, he became the world champion (2010) and the bronze medalist of the world championship (2011).

Ruslan Salei, 36 years old

In the mid-1990s, he left Belarus overseas and made his way to the NHL through the lower leagues. He played consistently at the base of Anaheim, Florida, Colorado and Detroit. He was a player of a good average level, the captain of the Belarusian national team. For Lokomotiv, Salei’s arrival was undoubtedly a strengthening.

Karlis Skrastinsh, 37 years old

Another experienced defender who, like Salei, moved to Lokomotiv in the offseason. He spent a career similar to that of a Belarusian. He was the captain of the Latvian national team, the main player in Nashville, Colorado, Florida and Dallas.

Pavel Trakhanov, 33 years old

Another defender who joined Lokomotiv in the offseason. Moved from Atlant, which in the spring of 2011 beat the Yaroslavl team in the Gagarin Cup semifinals.

Yuri Urychev, 20 years old

In January 2011 he became the world youth champion. In the coming season, he was supposed to become a stable player in the main roster of Lokomotiv. Couldn’t play in the first five league matches due to disqualifications but all the same flew to Minsk to support partners.

Maxim Shuvalov, 18 years old

In the previous season, he became the main player in the youth team of Lokomotiv. The youngest hockey player of the crashed team.

Forwards.

Alexander Galimov, 26 years old

Pupil of Lokomotiv, has gone from farm club to one of the leaders of the main team. Sole survivor on the day of the disaster. He was taken to hospital, where he died on 12 September.

Alexander Vasyunov, 23 years old

In 2011 he returned to his native Yaroslavl after three seasons in the United States. Vasyunov tried to break into the NHL, but could not gain a foothold at the base of New Jersey.

Josef Vasicek, 30 years old

Powerful Czech center-forward, 2005 world champion. He managed to play three seasons for Lokomotiv, during which he showed excellent performance (135 points in 166 regular season games, 50 points in 54 playoff games) with reliable defensive actions.

Pavol Demitra, 36 years old

Slovak ice hockey legend. Participant of three Olympiads, six World Championships (won bronze in 2003) and two World Cups. Made a good career in the NHL – scored at least 20 goals over 10 seasons. The number “38”, under which the striker played, has been withdrawn from circulation in the Slovak national team. After a sensational silver medal win at the 2012 World Championships, Slovak captain Zdeno Hara walked out to the awards ceremony wearing a sweater with the name of Demitra.

Alexander Kalyanin, 23 years old

He started his career in Chelyabinsk, but in 2005 moved to Lokomotiv. In the previous season, he became a player in the main squad and one of the leaders, received an invitation to the national team. Further progress was expected from Kalyanin.

Andrey Kiryukhin, 24 years old

Another pupil of Yaroslavl hockey, who has gone from the very bottom to the base. Kiryukhin added with each season and the championship, which preceded the tragedy, finished the tenth scorer of the team.

Nikita Klyukin, 21 years old

Klyukin walked along the road of Galimov and Kiryukhin, began to play steadily for the first team. He was the world champion among juniors and the bronze medalist of the youth world championship.

Jan Marek, 31 years old

One of the main stars of the Russian championship, where the Czech striker has played since 2006. He regularly played for the national team at the world championships (2010 – gold, 2011 – bronze). Champion of Russia with Metallurg Magnitogorsk (2007). Moved to Lokomotiv shortly before the plane crash from Atlant, with which he won silver medals.

Sergey Ostapchuk, 21 years old

A great future was predicted for the pupil of “Spartak”, but the transition from children’s hockey to adult was not so easy for the attacker. Ostapchuk played about half of the matches for Lokomotiv in the previous season.

Pavel Snurnitsyn, 19 years old

In the 2010/11 season, he became the fourth top scorer of the youth team; he did not manage to play a single match for the main team of Lokomotiv.

Daniil Sobchenko, 20 years old

Like Urychev, in January 2011 he won the World Youth Championship. Sobchenko became the fifth in points (4 + 3). He lost to Vladimir Tarasenko, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov, but was ahead of Artemy Panarin. At the KHL level, his career was just beginning and could have developed brightly.

Ivan Tkachenko, 31 years old

Tkachenko made his way to his native club for five years. But after the very first season at the base of Lokomotiv he received an invitation to the national team and became the silver medalist of the 2002 World Championship. After that, the striker played consistently at a high level and was considered one of the best hockey players in the KHL. He won medals of all merits of the Russian championship twice. Captain of the crashed train. He was privately involved in charity work, helping children with serious illnesses.

Gennady Churilov, 24 years old

The pupil of Metallurg Magnitogorsk was revealed in Yaroslavl. Churilov added season after season and by the age of 24 he became one of the best center-forwards in the championship.

Artem Yarchuk, 21 years old