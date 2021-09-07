Why bitcoin has recovered to $ 50 thousand after the collapse in May. 5 reasons :: RBC.Crypto

CryptoQuant Analyst Names Factors Due To Which The Price Of The Main Cryptocurrency Has Increased By 50% Over The Last Month

On the morning of August 23, the bitcoin rate on the Binance crypto exchange exceeded $ 50,000 for the first time since mid-May. At the moment, the cryptocurrency quotes reached $ 50.4 thousand, as of 14:15 Moscow time, bitcoin is trading at $ 50.1 thousand. Over the month, the main cryptocurrency has risen in price by 50%.

CryptoQuant service analyst named the reasons due to which the bitcoin rate began to recover after the collapse in May and exceeded $ 50 thousand.

What happened to Bitcoin

In mid-April of this year, the price of the main cryptocurrency reached a historic high of $ 64.8 thousand.Since the beginning of the year, the asset has grown by 123%.

In mid-May, the crypto market collapsed, as a result of which the cost of bitcoin per day decreased by more than a third and reached $ 30 thousand for the first time since January. The price of the digital coin reached a local low on June 22. Then the bitcoin rate dropped to $ 28.8 thousand.

The recovery of quotations began on July 21, when Bitcoin grew by 8% per day. The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency in the last month increased by more than $ 300 million and approached $ 1 trillion for the first time since mid-May.

Reason # 1. Hashrate recovery

In June, the bitcoin network hash rate fell by more than 50% and reached 65 Eh / s (exahashes) for the first time since November 2019. This happened when miners started leaving China en masse after the introduction of a ban on cryptocurrency mining. Initially, restrictions were introduced in five provinces, then they were extended to the entire territory of the PRC.

At the end of July, the hashrate of the main cryptocurrency began to recover. As of August 23, the figure is 126 Eh / s, according to the BitInfoCharts service. Over the past month, bitcoin hash rate has increased by 32%.

Reason # 2. Selling bitcoin at a loss

At the end of June, in just a week, short-term investors sold bitcoins at a loss of $ 3.83 billion.At the same time, long-term holders of the first cryptocurrency recorded a profit of $ 3.45 billion.The total loss amounted to a record $ 3.45 billion.

The drop in bitcoin below $ 30 thousand led to the sale of digital coins at a loss. Analysts at Glassnode noted that the decline in the value of bitcoin below this level caused panic among short-term investors and long-term holders of the cryptocurrency.

Reason number 3. “Short-squeeze” in the futures market

According to the CryptoQuant analyst, from July 21 to 26, there was a short squeeze in the bitcoin futures market. This term is called the massive liquidation of short positions as a result of a sharp rise in the price of an asset, which leads to even greater growth.

Futures is a contract to sell or buy an underlying asset in the future at a predetermined price.

The price of Bitcoin perpetual futures on the Binance Futures platform on the morning of July 26 at the moment rose above $ 48 thousand, adding 31% per day.

Reason # 4. Bulk purchases

After the “short squeeze” at the end of July, users of crypto exchanges began to buy bitcoin and withdraw it from trading floors, says an analyst at CryptoQuant.

This is confirmed by the data of the analytical service Glassnode. Already on July 30, the number of bitcoins on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges dropped to the level of 2018, when the value of the main cryptocurrency dropped to $ 3.2 thousand.

Often, the outflow of funds from crypto exchanges is associated with active purchases. For example, on the evening of May 19, after the bitcoin rate fell by a third per day, to $ 30 thousand, the largest withdrawal of digital coins was recorded in a year. Users withdrew to cold wallets about 175 thousand BTC for $ 7 billion at the exchange rate at that time.

Reason # 5. Decrease in miner sales

Bitcoin miners slowed down the sales of the mined cryptocurrency and began to accumulate it, explained an analyst at CryptoQuant.

In July, bitcoin miners managed to earn $ 971.8 million. Last month, miners increased their profits compared to June, when they received $ 839 million. The record level of miners’ income was recorded in March this year ($ 1.75 billion).

Short-term forecast

According to the forecast of the CryptoQuant analyst, the cost of bitcoin after overcoming the level of $ 50 thousand will fix at the level of $ 51 thousand.After that, the main cryptocurrency will aim at the next target – around $ 57 thousand.

