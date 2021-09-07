Will the Ethereum (ETH) rate update its all-time high?

Ethereum (ETH) noted a maximum of $ 4,027 on September 3, just a little short of the current all-time high of $ 4,372.

ETH is now showing signs of weakness while still trading above the important $ 3,350 support area.

Long-term dynamics ETH

On the weekly chart, the native coin rate blockchain Ethereum (ETH) has potentially formed a double top pattern. This is traditionally considered a bearish pattern.

In addition, both RSI and MACD give bearish divergence signals. Bearish divergence along the MACD signal line is of particular concern, as it often catalyzes market reversals towards a bearish trend.

Immediate support is at $ 1,950 (July lows).

Source: TradingView

New all-time high?

On the daily chart, the ETH rate from August 9 to August 29 failed to overcome the resistance of the $ 3,350 area (Fibonacci level 0.618 of the correction and the area of ​​horizontal resistance).

The RSI initially gave signals of bearish divergence (blue line), but then, on August 31, the trendline was broken when ETH broke above said area. On September 4, the market peaked at $ 4,027, just short of the current all-time high of $ 4,372.

After that, the price declined, and on September 7, the rate of decline accelerated. Despite the drawdown, ETH was still able to hold above the $ 3,350 area, which should now play a support role. At the moment, the coin has bounced off this area, forming a long lower wick on the chart, as well as testing the super trend line (green icon) for strength.

Source: TradingView

Wave analysis ETH

Cryptocurrency trader @Thetradinghubb shared the ETH chart with his readers, noting that the coin is currently in the fifth wave of a bullish impulse structure. Its formation will be completed above the $ 4,000 mark.

Source: Twitter

Our waveform analysis results also suggest that ETH is in the fifth wave of a bullish impulse price structure that began to form on June 22nd. The most likely top and target for a bullish move is the area between $ 4,070 and $ 4,180. We calculated this target using the 1.61 Fib level of the external correction (black) and the 0.618 projection of wavelengths 1-3 (orange).

Source: TradingView

On closer inspection of this price move, we can see that ETH has likely completed its bullish momentum formation.

We mark a completed subwave structure (red) of five waves within the fifth final wave. In addition, the current price decline looks impulsive.

In this regard, a correction in ETH is likely in the near future.

Source: TradingView

