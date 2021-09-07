Xiaomi has mistakenly sold flagship smartphones for 8 thousand rubles. – Gazeta.Ru

Due to the error of the official Xiaomi online store, some users managed to buy the flagship smartphone of the brand at the price of a low-budget one. On the morning of September 7 on the Chinese portal Mydrivers screenshots of buyers who have purchased a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro smartphone in the 8/256 GB configuration for 700 yuan (about 7,900 rubles) in the Xiaomi Mall have appeared, which is many times less than the official cost in China. In the spring, at the start of sales in China, Mi 11 Pro 8/256 GB was offered at a price of 5699 yuan (about 65 thousand rubles).

This was due to a bug in the store’s interface – the 700 RMB discount was counted as the total cost. Users who managed to make a purchase do not yet know if they will receive the Mi 11 Pro at that price.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has a 6.81-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, an image refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone is equipped with Harman / Kardon stereo speakers and is built on the Snapdragon 888 chip. The smartphone is equipped with a large image sensor Samsung GN2 with a resolution of 50 megapixels. Mi 11 Pro is the first smartphone from the company with IP68 dust and moisture protection.

