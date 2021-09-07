Yle (Finland): the legend of Russian volleyball tells what prejudices the Finnish coach had to face | Society | Inosmi

The leaders of Russian volleyball knew that the appointment of Tuomas Sammelvuo as the head coach of the Russian national team would be an unusual step. And, nevertheless, the style of work … INOSMI, 09/07/2021

Yle (Finland): the legend of Russian volleyball tells what prejudices the Finnish coach had to face

Tampere – The leaders of Russian volleyball knew that the appointment of Tuomas Sammelvuo as the head coach of the Russian national team would be an unusual step.

And, nevertheless, the 45-year-old Sammelvuo’s style of work, in which the coach focuses on communication and contact with athletes, has become a big surprise for many volleyball players brought up in authoritarian training.

"The beginning cannot be called easy," recalls the Olympic champion, one of the best Russian volleyball players of all time, 45-year-old Sergei Tetyukhin.





During his career, completed in 2018, Tetyukhin received ten medals, the most important of which was the 2012 Olympic gold. He met Tuomas Sammelvuo while playing for the junior national team in the early 1990s. Now they are working closely in the Russian team.

Tetyukhin understood that Sammelvuo, who had achieved great success in international leagues, would bring changes to the national team. The strict discipline and rigid hierarchy originating from the Soviet times has been replaced by a much more democratic approach.

“Few of the Russian coaches conduct a dialogue with their athletes on an equal footing. Tuomas does not consider himself more important than others. Outside of training, he treats the players like friends. He does not become personal and does not offend anyone, conducts confidential conversations with the players, ”Tetyukhin describes the Finnish coach’s approach.

The changes were difficult. When in the spring of 2019 the All-Russian Volleyball Federation published information on the choice of the head coach, many fans and volleyball experts were surprised why a representative of a country that does not stand out for its successes in volleyball was chosen as the coach of one of the best teams in the world. Many players on the national team have experienced culture shock due to the new coaching style.

One of the leading players of the national team, Maxim Mikhailov, doubted Sammelvuo’s “soft” line.

“He’s a good coach, but he trusts the players too much. He needs to adapt to Russian realities, learn to sometimes force. He cannot do it, “Mikhailov said in an interview with Business Online in April 2020. Tetyukhin recalls that before Sammelvuo, 33-year-old Mikhailov worked with coaches of strict hardening.

“I understand Max. He has always worked with Vladimir Alekno, who is known for his tough disposition. “

“It’s probably also about the Russian character. If we are treated with sincerity and kindness, we may be ungrateful. In the beginning, there were situations when many players allowed themselves more than they needed. My task was to talk to them and explain that you need to be able to trust. If someone treats you well, you need to respond in kind. “

Tetyukhin emphasizes that the situation is different now. Initial mistrust was replaced by the team spirit that we witnessed at the Tokyo Olympics. When the sports editorial staff of Yle asked Maxim Mikhailov to rate the work of Sammelvuo, there were many praiseworthy words in his answer.

“First of all, this is the merit of Tuomas,” the striker commented when the national team confidently reached the final.

“In the semifinals with Brazil, our team moved two points ahead. This cannot happen without a team spirit. Now the players know what Tuomas wants and what he demands, ”says Sergei Tetyukhin.

The former volleyball player considers changing the training culture a necessary step.

“Soviet coaches were very authoritarian – perhaps it was necessary in those days. Now the situation is different. Players open up more and trust more. This is the merit of Tuomas. “

How did he manage this change? Many say that Sammelvuo is fluent in Russian and has a good understanding of Russian culture. According to Tetyukhin, this is what distinguishes Sammelvuo from other foreign coaches who had bad experience in Russia.

“I used to think that only a person born and raised in Russia is able to awaken in the players the patriotism and sense of unity that are so necessary for victory. It turned out that this is not at all the case. Tuomas knows how to find words that will motivate. He puts his whole soul into the work. “

A judicious coach can be quick-tempered at times.

“Tuomas can be aggressive and quick-tempered. At matches, he seems to be a calmer person, but in training, a whistle or a flipchart may well be used. “

It is important to perform successfully at the European Championship

The Olympic silver of the Russian team at the games in Tokyo silenced doubters. However, this is not enough for a sports leadership hungry for new achievements. The 2019 European Championship is still fresh in my memory, when Russia was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

“The previous European Championship was a complete failure for us. The Federation often reminds us of this. We, of course, have now taken the Olympic silver, but it was not a victory. There is a bitter aftertaste left, and everyone understands this. We need to do well at this European Championship. “

“I am glad that we are in Finland now, and Tuomas will be able to see his relatives. I think it will give the whole team good energy. “

The agreement with Sammelvuo is valid until the end of 2021. President of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation Stanislav Shevchenko said that the federation will appreciate the work of the coaching group in December.

“Decisions on further cooperation will be made by the government of the federation, which includes people of different ages and with different experiences. The team has old-school coaches. They are very critical in their assessments. For everything to go well and Tuomas can continue working, we need to perform very well at the European Championship, ”says Sergei Tetyukhin.