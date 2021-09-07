“You tortured me!”: Stylist Kim Kardashian took it off when the star fell asleep

The star’s stylist photographed her sleeping face, and the picture immediately became very popular on the Internet.

A new trend on social networks: fans and fan pages of Kim Kardashian change their avatars for a photo of a star sleeping with her mouth open. The other day, the 40-year-old TV personality came to her hairdresser to do a glamorous hairstyle, but she was so wrapped up that she fell asleep right in his chair. A stylist named Chris Appleton did not miss the opportunity and posted a photo with the sleeping star on Instagram with the caption: “I love you Kim.”

Moreover, it is not clear whether the woman was angry at this joke or laughed with the master.

“I hate you! – she wrote in the comments with emoticons. “You tortured me!” “Sleeping Beauty”, – noted in the same secular lioness Paris Hilton.

Kardashian posted this photo in stories with the caption: “I hate”, and then social media users, including Chris himself, began to change their avatars for this picture. In response, Kim wrote to Twitterthat this flash mob made her cry.

What is there to add? Never fall asleep in a barber chair, especially if you are rich and famous.

