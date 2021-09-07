YouTube will stop working on millions of devices (list)

Starting September 27, Google will begin blocking users from logging into accounts on devices running Android 2.3. This version of the operating system was first launched in December 2010, reports The Sun.

As a result, Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail and other applications of the company will no longer open on many devices. You can avoid this by upgrading your OS or buying a new phone.

Photo: thesun.co.uk

Owners of these devices need to take a closer look at Google’s warning:

Sony Xperia Advance;

Lenovo K800;

Sony Xperia Go;

Vodafone Smart II;

Samsung Galaxy S2;

Sony Xperia P;

LG Spectrum;

Sony Xperia S;

LG Prada 3.0;

HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G;

Motorola. Fire;

Motorola XT532.

We will remind that at the moment the last version of the OS available to all is Android 11. In the coming months, Android 12 should be released, which is still in the final stages of beta testing. Those users who still have Android 2.3, should have taken a really long time to update their phone.

You can check which version of the OS you have in the settings: “System”> “Advanced”> “System update”.

