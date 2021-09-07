Yuriy Vinnichuk: Head of the State Regulatory Service Kucher has declared Bitcoin worth UAH 105 million (09/07/21 15:47) “Politics of Ukraine

BusinessCensor journalist Yuriy Vinnichuk announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

“The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPK) carried out a check during which the declarant could not prove that he had this asset,” the journalist noted.

“Bitcoin has a public address (Public Address), which is open and confirms belonging to a certain person. The chairman of the SRS was unable to provide the public address of the cryptocurrency,” the NAPC said in a statement.

“The origin of the money with which he bought the” crypto “is also unknown. According to NAPK, Kucher and his family members would not have had enough declared income to purchase such a quantity of cryptocurrency (his income from 2001 to 2018 amounted to UAH 131 thousand, his wife’s income in 2004 -2018 – 64.5 thousand UAH) “, – said Vinnichuk.

“NAPK issued an order to the Cabinet with the requirement to conduct an internal investigation and bring Kucher to disciplinary responsibility,” he added.

“Declaring a non-existent cryptocurrency is a popular technique among deputies and officials. Earlier, I told how deputies and officials declared bitcoins worth UAH 80 billion. Probably, in this way they are trying to legalize gray or corrupt income, and also lay such an opportunity for the future, because the cost of cryptocurrency has been growing in recent years, “the journalist notes.

“From August 2019 to December 2019, Kucher was a people’s deputy of Servant of the People, and then a year – the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration. Kucher was appointed Chairman of the SRS in January 2021. Regulatory acts of the Cabinet of Ministers pass through the SRS, which she can agree or block. the decision of the SRS actually depends on whether a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers is adopted.In theory, the purpose of this body is to prevent the adoption of economically inexpedient and ineffective regulatory acts, as well as to reduce the interference of state bodies in business activities.In practice, it is a tool for making beneficial and blocking unfavorable decisions for specific For example, I described how Kucher’s predecessor knocked down decisions that were disadvantageous to the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, in particular the decision to increase tariffs for the transportation of empty wagons from ore and coal, “Vinnichuk added.





